Daily Horoscopes: December 27, 2018

The moon in Virgo clashes with Jupiter at 6:48 AM, and we’re eager to get the day started—there’s so much potential! But we’re also thinking about things in a realistic way as the moon connects with Saturn at 6:51 AM. The moon opposes Neptune at 12:09PM, which may stir up some confusion. The moon clashes with Mercury at 7:04 PM, putting us in a talkative mood. The moon connects with Venus at 9:52 PM, and an affectionate energy is in the air. The moon connects with power planet Pluto at 11:04 PM.



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, Capricorn, and you’re in the mood to travel—or at least to break out of your usual routine! Today has its ups and downs, but an exciting opportunity arrives this evening.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Virgo finds you reflecting on powerful emotions, and you’re reflecting on your self-worth today—remember how powerful you are! Trust your intuition, and remember how many people admire you.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your opposite sign Virgo today and your focus is on relationships. Big emotions swell to the surface this morning, and while there is confusion this afternoon, you figure things out this evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in dutiful earth sign Virgo today, Aries, and while you’re enthusiastic to get things done this morning, don’t overload your schedule. Keep things flexible!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, finding you in an easygoing mood and eager to have fun! Just watch out for confusion in your social life this afternoon. Intense but illuminating conversations arrive this evening.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Virgo today, shifting your focus to your home and family. Don’t take on too many heavy responsibilities today, Gemini—keep things light! Intense emotions come up for exploration this evening.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Virgo lights up the communication sector of you chart, bringing news your way. However, watch out for confusion this afternoon. Deep topics are discussed tonight, Cancer.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Money is on your mind thanks to the moon in earth sign Virgo—just don’t make any important decisions this afternoon; sit on your choices until at least this evening, when more information will come your way.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! Confusion in your relationships comes up this afternoon, but you figure things out this evening. An exciting celebration takes place tonight!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Virgo amps up your intuitive abilities today, Libra. Just watch out for confusion this afternoon. Inner strength is found in the security you have at home and with family.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Virgo illuminates the friendship sector of your chart today. Just try not to start the day by spending too much money—you need to be responsible! The moon connects with your ruling planet Pluto this evening, finding you discussing deep and intimate topics.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in Virgo today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career, and you’re ready to do big things when the moon squares off with your ruling planet Jupiter this morning.

