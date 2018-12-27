Daily Horoscopes: December 28, 2018

The moon in Virgo opposes Mars at 11:27 AM, so watch out for a confrontational vibe! The mood shifts at 3:23 PM when the moon enters harmony-loving Libra, putting us in a diplomatic mood. Sexy Venus connects with power planet Pluto at 4:27 PM, creating a passionate energy!



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Tense communications take place this morning, but your focus shifts to your career when the moon enters Libra this afternoon. It’s an excellent day to network, Capricorn!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in an adventurous mood! A big boost in intuition arrives this afternoon—follow it and see where it takes you, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Tension in your relationships arrives this morning—however, as the moon enters Libra this afternoon, you and your partners dig deeper into these issues. Venus and Pluto help you sort out what’s important to you.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Getting things organized is frustrating today, but the moon will enter your opposite sign Libra this afternoon, which is a perfect time to ask for help—something you don’t do enough, independent Aries!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re feeling tension in your social life this morning, but the energy changes when the moon enters Libra and shifts your focus to your to-do list. Things heat up in your love life as your ruling planet Venus connects with Pluto this afternoon.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

There’s tension in the air this morning concerning issues at work and in your home life. However, the energy shifts when the moon enters Libra, and you’re ready to enjoy yourself with the people you love. It’s a great day to break a bad habit, Gemini!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Tense conversations arrive this morning, but your focus turns to your home this afternoon when the moon enters Libra. A powerful energy flows in your creative and romantic collaborations today!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters intellectual air sign Libra this afternoon, putting you in a chatty mood. Powerful transformations take place as sweet Venus connects with power planet Pluto.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re in a combative mood this morning, Virgo, but your focus shifts to other things when the moon enters harmony-loving Libra this afternoon. Exciting conversations and thrilling flirtations take place!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters your sign this afternoon, Libra, so make time for self care! Your ruling planet Venus connects with power planet Pluto this afternoon, creating a transformative energy at home and concerning cash.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Be gentle with yourself today, Scorpio; the moon enters Libra and asks you to unwind. Sexy Venus connects with your ruling planet, Pluto, bringing some flirtatious—but also quite powerful—conversations your way.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You’re eager to hang out with your friends and meet new people as the moon enters social air sign Libra this afternoon, Sagittarius! It’s a fantastic day to network or ask for a favor. Your intuition is especially sharp, so trust it!

