Daily Horoscopes: December 29, 2018

The moon in Libra squares off with the sun at 4:34 AM to ask: Do you like where things are heading? Perhaps it’s time for a change. We learn our limits when the moon clashes with Saturn at 10:41 AM, but luck comes our way as the moon connects with expansive Jupiter at 11:00 AM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Libra, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. You’re feeling blocked when it comes to next steps in your career. Take it slow today—letting your imagination flow will help you figure out what to do!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Libra today, finding you in an adventurous mood, Aquarius. You might first feel too sleepy to go on a trip, but fun with friends will definitely arrive later on!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Sex, death, and taxes are on your mind, Pisces! You’re not in the mood to socialize—you’re too busy trying to get famous and accomplish your goals today.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your opposite sign Libra today, Aries, placing your focus on relationships—and while some tension arrives today, the moon will connect with lucky Jupiter to bring you new opportunities.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in harmony-loving Libra asks that you focus on getting organized today, Taurus. It’s a wonderful time to edit your closet or treat yourself to a spa trip. Just watch out for blocks concerning scheduling.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in air sign Libra today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity! However, some obstacles will get in the way of having fun early today. Things get easier—especially in your relationships—soon after.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Libra lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Cancer! However, you do feel some emotional blocks in your relationships, too. Just focus on getting your work done, and things will flow more easily.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Information comes your way, thanks to the moon in Libra—but watch out for blocks concerning scheduling today. That said, fun and romance is in the air!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Money is on your mind, thanks to the moon in Libra. It’s important today that you be wise about spending your resources—ask for help if you need it!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your sign today, Libra! As much as you hate saying no, you’ll have to say it today in order to practice true self care.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Make time to rest today, Scorpio. Don’t push a conversation that isn’t ready to move forward yet. You don’t have all the information—but some helpful resources will come your way today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in diplomatic air sign Libra today, and you’re reflecting on your social life and the groups and associations you belong to. Do you still feel like you fit in, or is it time to explore new circles?

What’s in the stars for you in December? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.