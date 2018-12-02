Daily Horoscopes: December 3, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for out very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!



The moon in Libra opposes Uranus at 1:16 PM to stir up unexpected feelings before entering water sign Scorpio at 2:55 PM, putting us in an intensely emotional state. The moon meets Venus at 4:05 PM, encouraging an affectionate—and passionate—atmosphere. We have deep cravings that we’re exploring.

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Unexpected drama pops up today, Sagittarius, but you don’t have time for any of it—you’re too tired! The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to catch up on rest and time alone.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Tensions in your public and private lives arrive early today, and unexpected shifts take place, Capricorn. The moon enters Scorpio this evening, and you just want to spend time with friends!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

An unexpected conversation takes place this afternoon. The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation—focus on your goals today, Aquarius!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Be mindful about money today, Pisces, and watch out for impulsive spending! The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning—you’re in the mood to expand your mind.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

A climax in your relationships is reached today, and the shift is an unexpected one. The moon enters Scorpio this afternoon, encouraging you to go deep within yourself and sort out your emotions.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

With Mercury retrograde, nothing’s been going as planned! This afternoon brings an unexpected change to your schedule. The moon enters Scorpio, bringing your focus to your relationships.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Unexpected drama pops up this afternoon, Gemini, and the moon enters Scorpio to encourage you to focus on your duties and get organized. People can be as dramatic as they like, but you have things to do!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

An unexpected change finds you reflecting on security this afternoon. The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio this evening, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and encouraging you to have a good time despite Mercury retrograde!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

An unexpected shift in a conversation arrives this afternoon! You might just be ready for things to come to an end. The moon enters Scorpio and you want to spend time at home with loved ones.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Unexpected emotions pop up this evening. A surprise concerning money may arrive, too! The moon enters intuitive water sign Scorpio, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and encouraging you to share what’s on your mind. Just remember that Mercury is retrograde, so confusion is in the air!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Shake-ups in your relationships arrive this afternoon. The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules money and self-worth, which is a big theme for you right now. You’re a logical person, Libra, but now it’s time to listen to your heart!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters your sign this afternoon, Scorpio, and you’re very deep in your emotions. But gentle, easy energy is flowing, too, and you’re in the mood to cuddle with your bestie, a lover, or even your favorite book—relax today! It’s hard for you Scorpios to be gentle with yourselves, but you must try!

