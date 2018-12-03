Daily Horoscopes: December 4, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for our very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!



The moon in brooding water sign Scorpio connects with serious Saturn at 5:43 AM, finding us in a no-bullshit mood this morning. The moon connects with Mars at 12:24 PM, boosting our energy, but a dreamy atmosphere takes over when the moon connects with Neptune, the planet of fantasy, at 3:47 PM.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Take it easy today, Sagittarius. Not only is Mercury retrograde, but the moon is also in Scorpio, activating a very sleepy sector of your chart. You find yourself reflecting on the past and wanting to spend time with your loved ones.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Scorpio illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your friendships and the groups and communities you belong to. You connect with especially inspiring people this afternoon.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. The moon connects with Neptune this afternoon, helping you come up with especially creative ideas concerning work and money.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, Pisces, finding you in a philosophical mood. You’re coming up with especially creative ideas this afternoon as the moon connects with your ruling planet Neptune.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

When overwhelming emotions come up for you, Aries, it’s especially difficult because you prefer to take action, but what you really require is patience. Sit with your feelings today, and don’t command anything of them. Just listen to your inner voice.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Scorpio illuminates the relationship sector of your chart today, Taurus, and this afternoon, the moon connects with dreamy Neptune to connect you with creative people.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in Scorpio today, Gemini, a sign associated with transformation. You have some change to do, too—reflect on which habits you want to break. Do something for yourself that you’ve been avoiding, but that you know needs to be accomplished.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. This afternoon brings an especially healing, magical energy—enjoy!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in private water sign Scorpio lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Leo, finding you in the mood to enjoy your home. It’s a wonderful afternoon to spiritually cleanse your living space!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in intuitive water sign Scorpio today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your mind and communication. This afternoon brings a healing connection or conversation your way.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

As much as you love shopping, Libra, the truth is that you’re not a totally materialistic person—yes, you love beautiful things, but it’s really beautiful ideas that make your heart sing. Still, finances are on your mind today thanks to the moon in Scorpio.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio! Do something special to pamper yourself. The mood is energized, thanks to the moon’s connection with action planet Mars, and a dreamy vibe in love and creativity is also flowing.

What’s in the stars for you in December? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.