Daily Horoscopes: December 5, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for our very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!



The moon in Scorpio connects with Pluto at 2:50 AM, creating a powerful and transformative energy. The moon meets Mercury at 4:53 PM, finding us in a chatty mood—however, between mercury retrograde and the sun squaring off with Neptune at 5:22 PM, people might not really know what they’re talking about. Confusion is in the air, or perhaps if we’re able to work with the energy affectively, big imaginations will produce creative things! The moon enters philosophical fire sign Sagittarius at 9:49 PM and a new moon is on the way.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A confusing energy is in the air today in your home and family life—big emotions come up! Lean into your creative talents. The moon enters your sign, and a fresh start is soon on the way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Sagittarius today, Capricorn, encouraging you to slow down. It’s a confusing day—don’t bother trying to make sense of things. Follow your intuition! Make art.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your friendships and community. A new social circle or group will enter your life with the upcoming new moon in Sagittarius.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun squares off with your ruling planet Neptune today, creating a confusing energy, especially concerning your career. The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you deeply reflecting on your goals and reputation. A fresh start is coming soon.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, Aries, bringing new opportunities and adventures your way! Some confusion is in the air, it’s not the time to make solid plans—catch up on sleep instead.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Sagittarius today illuminating a very sensitive sector of your chart. It’s not the day to be stubborn—change is on the way, and it’s time to make room for it!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. The upcoming new moon in Sagittarius will be big for your partnerships, but until then, you have some confusion to work through concerning your reputation or career.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Planning things is difficult today, but some interesting ideas are likely to be shared. A new routine is on the way, thanks to the moon entering Sagittarius and the upcoming new moon in this bold fire sign.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Intense but confusing feelings are in the air—you feel like you need to do something, but you’re not sure what. The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and encouraging you to unwind and have fun.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Tension is in the air today, but you’re having a hard time pinning down the source. Confusion in your relationships and your private life comes up. The moon enters Sagittarius, asking you to get clear on your boundaries.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Communication issues take place today, and it’s not just the usual Mercury retrograde mix-ups. Luckily, a fresh start around communication will come soon with the upcoming new moon in Sagittarius.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re confused about what you want today, Scorpio, but you have a strong sense that you should just trust what feels good. A fresh start concerning money is coming soon, thanks to the new moon in Sagittarius.

What’s in the stars for you in December? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.