Daily Horoscopes: December 6, 2018

Can’t get enough of your Broadly horoscopes? Join us for our very first Astrology Conference on Saturday, December 8, in Brooklyn featuring astrologers Jessica Lanyadoo, Anne Ortelee, Danny Larkin and more!



The moon in fire sign Sagittarius meets lucky Jupiter at 9:31 AM, creating a jovial mood this morning—plus, Mercury ends its retrograde at 4:22 PM! This has been an especially annoying retrograde, but finally, things are moving forward—just try not to be too impatient tonight when the moon squares off with Mars at 11:11 PM. The moon squares off with Neptune at 11:43 PM, and confusing feelings are in the air. A new moon in Sagittarius is here, asking us to dive within ourselves. New adventures are on the way, but first, you must connect with your inner voice.

Videos by VICE

All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Mercury retrograde is finally over today, Sagittarius! Plus, a new moon in your sign is here, meaning new beginnings are on the way. You might not see clearly what lies ahead, but now is the time to dream—planning will come later.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mercury ends its retrograde today, Capricorn! Nothing irritates you like miscommunications and delays, so your life is about to get a whole lot easier. The new moon in Sagittarius asks that you catch up on rest.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mercury retrograde ends today, Aquarius! Communication issues at work will finally start to clear up, and a fantastic new adventure is on the way soon, which might even see you traveling far!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Mercury ends its retrograde today, and scheduling your trips, writing your papers, and coordinating your life will get so much easier. New opportunities in your career are coming soon.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

This has been a rough Mercury retrograde, but you have worked through many fears, Aries! You’re one of the most courageous signs in the zodiac, but even you have your sensitivities. A new adventure is coming soon.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Mercury retrograde has been rough on your relationships, Taurus, but you’ve learned a lot—things you previously weren’t aware of have come to light. But today, the retrograde ends and it’s time to move forward!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury finally ends its retrograde today, Gemini! Your schedule is going to start making more sense, and things in your relationships will smooth over, too.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Because you’re ruled by the moon, new moons are especially sensitive times for you, dear crab. This new moon is major when it comes to self-care. Mercury retrograde ends today, which means you’ll have an easier time scheduling things and more time to make your art!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Mercury retrograde ends today, finding you in the middle of a tricky situation at home or in your family. However, lighter days are on the way—fun and pleasure is in store!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury finally ends its retrograde today, Virgo! Communications will begin to ease up. That said, things at home still feel muddied—things will work out on this front, too, as long as you are patient and focus on figuring out how you feel before making decisions.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Mercury retrograde ends today in Scorpio and finally, you’ll stop misplacing your keys! This has been a confusing week, and while the new moon in Sagittarius will be an intense time for communication, things will ease up soon.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Mercury retrograde ends today! Finally, you feel like things are making more sense. A fresh start around finances is on the way, too. It’s been an emotional week—this isn’t the time to “figure things out,” but to simply feel your feelings.

What’s in the stars for you in December? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.