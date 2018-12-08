Daily Horoscopes: December 9, 2018

The moon in Capricorn meets with Saturn, the planet of responsibility, at 12:09 AM—no wild partying, please! The moon connects with Neptune at 10:06 AM, making for a dreamy atmosphere. The moon connects with Mars at 12:51 PM to perk up the mood. The moon meets with Pluto at 10:20 PM, stirring up powerful emotions!



All times EST.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Security is on your mind today, Sagittarius, thanks to the moon in Capricorn. You’re in a sensitive mood this morning but find yourself energized this afternoon. A powerful shift in self-worth arrives this evening.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Capricorn, encouraging you to focus on self-care and reflect on— and assert!—your boundaries. Powerful emotions come up for you this evening. A change takes place within you.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Take it slow today, Aquarius; the moon in Capricorn finds you in a solitary and sleepy mood. Powerful messages arrive in your dreams.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Capricorn lights up the sector of your chart that rules the groups and communities you associate with, Pisces, and intense conversations comes up in your social circle this evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Pay attention to the messages that arrive in your dreams this morning, Aries! The moon in Capricorn connects with your ruling planet Mars this afternoon, revving up your intuitive abilities.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, Taurus, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning and finding you in an adventurous and curious mood. It’s an exciting day to meet people.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Capricorn finds you reflecting on deep and powerful emotions today, Gemini, and you’re ready to confront the unknown. Exciting shifts in your career arrive today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Capricorn and partnerships are your main focus today, Cancer. Deep conversations take place and a transformation arrives.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in earth sign Capricorn today, encouraging you to tackle your to-do list, Leo. Something you’ve been avoiding finally gets your attention—ask a friend to help you!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—cute! What’s even cuter? Your ruling planet Mercury is no longer retrograde!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in grounded earth sign Capricorn today, putting your focus on home and family. Powerful emotions come up and boundaries become an important theme. You love to help others, but you need to protect your space, too, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today’s moon in grounded earth sign Capricorn meets with your two very intense and passionate ruling planets—Mars and Pluto—finding you in a powerful and creative mood. Amazing transformations are made.

