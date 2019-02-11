Daily Horoscopes: February 12, 2019

The moon in Taurus makes a helpful connection with dreamy Neptune at 1:31 AM to boost our intuition before connecting with Saturn at 3:05 AM to offer stability. We’re in an intense but confident mood as the moon connects with power planet Pluto at 1:54 PM, and a change in direction arrives when the moon squares off with the sun at 5:26 PM.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in grounded earth sign Taurus activates the home and family sector of your chart today, Aquarius, encouraging you to get cozy. But before you get too comfortable, address an emotionally charged situation that’s been calling you to make some changes.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Taurus brings important news your way, dear Pisces—however, you should sleep on it before making decisions. Changes are coming and this isn’t the time to rush ahead.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in luxury-loving Taurus, lighting up the financial sector of your chart. You deserve to spoil yourself, Aries! You’re feeling tense because what’s important to you right now doesn’t seem to be important to other people—do what’s right for you.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! Treat yourself to something special. A shift is taking place in your career, too. Tension is in the air, so take time to get your head and heart aligned.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Taurus activates a very private sector of your chart, Gemini. Make time to catch up on rest. Don’t be surprised if you’re feeling called to spend more time alone. Let yourself daydream!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Taurus lights up the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future, Cancer. This is a powerful day to get on the same page as a partner!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Taurus illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation today, Leo, and it’s a powerful time to tackle deadlines and change up your routine and schedule—keep it fresh! A shift in your relationships arrives, too.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus, inspiring you to get out of your head and explore the world around you. Marvelously passionate energy in the air! It’s a powerful day to break bad habits.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You don’t always have the easiest time making decisions, Libra, but you are open-minded about making changes, and this strength to push forward and embrace change is one of your greatest qualities. Tap into this ability during today’s moon in Taurus.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus today, Scorpio, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. You’re ready for a life-changing conversation to take place. A shift arrives in your home life, too.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in grounded earth sign Taurus inspires you to reflect on your habits and daily schedule today, Sagittarius. It’s a powerful time to build wealth, but an important moment to reconsider communication issues.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, Capricorn, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity. The energy today is passionate! Just watch your spending.

