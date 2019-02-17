Daily Horoscopes: February 18, 2019

The sun connects with Uranus at 2:54 AM to bring brilliant ideas our way, and Venus meets Saturn at 5:52 AM, which bodes well for planning and commitment. The sun enters Pisces at 6:04 PM, boosting our intuition, inspiring us to be creative, and finding us eager to help others. The moon in Leo connects with Jupiter at 7:00 PM, creating a warm, generous, and uplifting energy.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Watch out for the messages that arrive in your dreams today, Pisces! Solid social connections are formed thanks to Venus and Saturn’s meeting. And: Happy solar return! Pisces season is here and you’re feeling reinvigorated.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Exciting meetings take place today and a reward arrives at work. Pisces season begins today, boosting your intuitive abilities, and the moon in Leo brings romance and creative inspiration your way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Surprises arrive today, and your ruling planet Venus connects with Saturn, bringing you solid social connections. Pisces season starts today, finding you reflecting on your hopes and dreams for the future.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Exciting meetings take place today, Gemini! Intriguing conversations concerning shared resources also take place. The sun enters Pisces, finding you stepping into the spotlight. The moon in Leo connects with lucky Jupiter, bringing good vibes to your relationships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Brilliant ideas are born today and solid plans are formed between you and your partners. The sun enters fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring you to travel. The moon in luxurious Leo connects with lucky Jupiter to bring abundance your way.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Exciting opportunities present themselves today, Leo! Venus and Saturn meet, creating a grounding energy in your daily routine. The sun enters Pisces and finds you reflecting on deep, intimate issues. The moon is in your sign and lucky energy flows in your love life tonight.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The sun and Uranus meet to bring you surprises early today. However, a stabilizing vibe (especially in your love life or concerning your creative projects) arrives as Venus meets Saturn. Pisces season is here, bringing your focus to your relationships!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Excitement flows in your relationships and your ruling planet Venus meets with serious Saturn: Commitment is on your mind. Pisces season begins, inspiring you to touch base with yourself when it comes to your wellness routine. The moon in Leo and Jupiter mingle, making it a wonderful evening to connect with friends.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Unexpected schedule changes arrive, but solid conversations take place. The sun enters fellow water sign Pisces, bringing romance and creative inspiration! Good luck flows in your career as the moon in Leo mingles with Jupiter.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Exciting news and unexpected flirtations take place today! Serious but productive conversations about money arrive. The sun enters Pisces and finds you in a sentimental mood! Luck flows your way as the moon in Leo connects with your ruling planet Jupiter.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Pisces season is here! There’s a lot of communication in the air, Capricorn. An improvement at home or concerning security or your boundaries takes place. Venus meets your ruling planet Saturn, finding you feeling confident and in charge.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Exciting news and brilliant ideas are born this morning. Your intuition is especially solid today. The sun enters Pisces and brings your focus to your finances. The moon in Leo illuminates the relationship sector of your chart and it’s a fantastic time to connect with people.

