Daily Horoscopes: February 2, 2019

The moon in Capricorn mingles with Neptune at 1:42 AM, boosting our intuition—however, we’re in a somber mood as the moon meets Saturn at 1:57 AM. Powerful emotions swell as the moon meets Pluto at 3:13 PM. The moon squares off with mars at 4:12 PM, and we’re in a rush. Sweet Venus makes a harmonious connection with electric Uranus at 6:40 PM, and we’re eager to do something new and daring, to have fun and enjoy life as we act out our wild fantasies.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Capricorn finds you in a sleepy mood, Aquarius. However, plenty of excitement takes place today as sexy Venus connects with your ruling planet Uranus, bringing wild news and cool connections your way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Capricorn finds you connecting with people who share your hopes and dreams for the future, and Venus mingles with Uranus, bringing some unexpected excitement, especially at work!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Capricorn lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career today, Aries, and you’re in an adventurous, risk-taking mood as Venus mingles with rebel Uranus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, Taurus, inspiring you to look at the big picture, and your ruling planet Venus connects with Uranus, boosting your intuitive abilities and finding you breaking out of old patterns.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Capricorn finds you in a sensitive mood today, Gemini. However, plenty of change is in the air, and it’s an exciting day to network or connect with your partners, thanks to sweet Venus meeting with wild Uranus.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your opposite sign Capricorn today, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and exciting shifts are taking place at work for you, too, thanks to Venus’s connection with brilliant Uranus.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Capricorn finds you hard at work today, Leo, but fun is in the air, too—it’s a magical time to connect with friends and lovers, to travel and explore. There’s a free and sparkly feeling in the air!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Capricorn today, finding you in a flirtatious mood, Virgo. Plus, Venus and Uranus connect, bringing you an emotional breakthrough—you’re ready to let go and have fun!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Capricorn finds you focused on your home and family life, and your ruling planet Venus connects with Uranus, bringing you unexpected, thrilling news and connections—especially in your relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Capricorn illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, Scorpio, and a creative breakthrough concerning cash or your day job arrives thanks to Venus and Uranus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Capricorn asks that you be mindful of your budget today, Sagittarius. However, plenty of excitement is in the air, and electric energy around love and creativity is in the atmosphere.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

A breakthrough around an emotional situation takes place today, thanks to Venus’s connection with Uranus. The moon is in your sign, encouraging you to focus on self love!

