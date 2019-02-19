Daily Horoscopes: February 20, 2019

The moon in down-to-earth Virgo opposes dreamy Neptune at 10:23 AM, making for an emotionally confusing vibe—keep things light; now isn’t the time for pressure. The moon connects with Saturn at 12:32 PM, helping to create structure. The moon opposes Mercury at 2:11 PM and we’re talking about our feelings. The moon connects with Venus at 4:45 PM and then with Jupiter at 6:41 PM, encouraging an affectionate and easygoing mood. The moon connects with Pluto at 8:51 PM, urging us to honor our deepest desires.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Virgo illuminates the partnership sector of your chart today, Pisces, and yesterday’s full moon brought a big climax to a situation that’s been brewing in your relationships. Solid connections are formed today despite confusing feelings this morning.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in hardworking earth sign Virgo encourages you to reflect on your schedule today. Yesterday’s full moon found you ending bad habits, but also removing some tasks and chores from your routine that you no longer need to attend to—what will take their place? Don’t rush to fill in that gap, Aries. Take it slow!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart and finding you in an inspired and playful mood! Drama is in the air, but you know exactly how to manage it, Taurus. Deep connections are formed today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Yesterday’s full moon in Virgo brought a turning point in a situation concerning your home and family life, and today you’re figuring out what that means for your future. Don’t rush, Gemini—these things take time.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Yesterday’s full moon in Virgo brought an important conversation your way. You’re still figuring out how you feel this morning, Cancer, but some solid opportunities to express yourself and connect with partners are on the way!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your time is valuable, and yesterday’s full moon in Virgo surely reminded you of that. Be smart about your spending today, Leo. Opportunities to expand your wealth and abundance are on the way.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Yesterday’s full moon in your sign brought a big climax, Virgo—do you feel relieved? Be gentle with yourself today. Sit with your emotions—you’re still working them out. A chance to share how you feel will arrive today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Be gentle with yourself, Libra! You’re still so exhausted from yesterday’s full moon in Virgo. Do all the things that help you unwind—read, nap, cuddle with a pet. Put yourself first and catch up on rest.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

So much is taking place in your social life, Scorpio. Hazy communication is frustrating you right now, but the moon in Virgo’s connections with Saturn and Venus help you figure out boundaries and make plans.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in hardworking earth sign Virgo today and you’re focusing on your career, Sagittarius. You’re feeling confused about how you want to stand in the spotlight this morning, but by later today, you’ll be excited about the rewards that come your way.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, and there was an illuminating full moon yesterday that found you thinking about the world from a new perspective. Today, you’re reconsidering how you want to go about things now that you have this new information.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s hard to let the past go, but you’ll soon feel so much lighter, Aquarius. The moon in Virgo reminds you that it’s okay to be alone while you process your emotions—take time to yourself today.

