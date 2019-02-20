Daily Horoscopes: February 21, 2019

The moon enters Libra at 9:17 AM, finding us reflecting on our relationships and asking us to bring equilibrium to our lives. Are you noticing that something doesn’t feel “fair?” The moon in Libra urges you to explore it.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Libra this morning, encouraging you to dive deep into all the emotions concerning your relationships that were brought up by this week’s full moon. Today’s big question is whether you and your partners can be real with each other.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra this morning, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. Balance in relationships isn’t just about give-and-take, Aries—it’s also about closeness and having space. Reflect on this today.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Libra and encourages you to create a better balance in your schedule, Taurus. You have plenty of chores to do, but you need to make time for self care, too—don’t get fixated on your duties to work or others!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra this morning, illuminating the romance sector of your chart, boosting your creativity, and bringing you plenty of reasons to celebrate! You’re feeling so inspired—enjoy!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Libra, the sign of balance and harmony, and illuminates the home and family sector of your chart, making this a wonderful day to energetically cleanse your home.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters chatty air sign Libra today, bringing plenty of communication your way, Leo. It’s a busy time full of collecting information and getting paperwork done. Expect the things that come up this week to continue to be reworked or reconsidered over the next two months.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Libra this morning and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your finances, and on an emotional level, your sense of self-worth. Don’t settle for less than you deserve, Virgo!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters your sign this morning, finding the world on your wavelength. It’s an important time to sit with your emotions and make space to feel them—don’t suppress them, Libra! Nourish yourself. Call a friend and vent.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Libra this morning and asks you to sit in meditation today. Your inner voice has so much to tell you, but lately you’ve been so busy dealing with your social life that you may not have had time to listen.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters charming air sign Libra today, Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your social life and making this a lovely day to network!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Libra this morning, a sign that knows the value of teamwork—do you, Capricorn? Try let others help you today. A project at work will be completed much faster if you do.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra this morning, encouraging you to look at the big picture. It’s a lovely day to travel—a new perspective is calling you.

