Daily Horoscopes: February 22, 2019

The moon in Libra squares off with Saturn at 1:20 PM and we confront obstacles. Plenty of talk is in the air as Mercury clashes with Jupiter at 3:40 PM and the moon connects with Jupiter at 7:56 PM—the energy is over-the-top! The moon clashes with Venus at 9:46 PM, and we’re craving affection. The moon clashes with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, at 9:51 PM, stirring up deep emotions as sexy Venus meets Pluto at 10:49 PM, making for an intense evening.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your ruling planet Jupiter clashes with communication planet Mercury, and big conversions take place! However, only time will tell if they’re meaningful. Sweet Venus meets with Pluto, the lord of underworld, stirring up interesting things in your social life.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Libra lights up the relationship sector of your chart today and plenty of conversations take place. Make sure you don’t rush into agreements, Aries! Powerful shifts are taking place at work thanks to Venus and Pluto’s meeting today.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Sweet Venus meets with Pluto, the lord of the underworld, today, bringing an intense conversation your way. There’s a lot of talk in the air as Mercury clashes with Jupiter, and most of it is just noise, but some of it is truly important for you to hear—listen to your gut when deciding what to focus on.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury squares off with Jupiter today, stirring up big conversations concerning your partnerships and work. Venus and Pluto come together, bringing big sparks to your intimate relationships.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Communication planet Mercury squares off with Jupiter today, bringing exciting adventures your way! A wonderful journey commences, Cancer. Venus and Pluto meet, heating things up in your relationships.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Communication planet Mercury squares off with Jupiter, bringing big conversations your way about things that are really important to you. Venus and Pluto meet, urging you to drop an unhealthy habit.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Jupiter, bringing exciting conversations your way—however, Mercury retrograde will be here soon and these conversations will be reconsidered. Venus and Pluto meet today to bring you a devilishly good time!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus meets with Pluto, making for a very passionate mood. Things are getting intense! Mercury’s clash with Jupiter brings you plenty of information—however, note that the upcoming Mercury retrograde may find you rethinking things that you learn today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Big talks about money take place as Mercury clashes with Jupiter. Have fun, but don’t place any bets just yet. Venus meets your ruling planet Pluto and brings a juicy conversation your way, Scorpio!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with your ruling planet Jupiter, making for many exciting conversations today—just don’t make promises you can’t keep! Intriguing developments around money take place as Venus meets Pluto.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mercury clashes with Jupiter, drumming up many exciting conversations—but don’t believe everything you hear, Capricorn. Venus and Pluto meet in your sign today, finding you in an especially sexy mood!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

There’s a lot of talk taking place today thanks to Mercury’s clash with Jupiter. However, none of it really matters if things aren’t sitting well in your gut, Aquarius—Venus and Pluto’s meeting asks you to trust your intuition.

What’s in the stars for you in February? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.