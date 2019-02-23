Daily Horoscopes: February 24, 2019

The moon in intuitive Scorpio connects with dreamy Neptune at 2:30 PM, making this a wonderful time to focus on your spiritual practice and tap into your creativity. The moon connects with Saturn at 5:21 PM, encouraging to reflect on and discuss our boundaries. Neptune’s influence can feel blurry—but Saturn knows where to draw the line; plus, the moon in Scorpio’s influence will find us exploring our emotions on a deep level.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, and it connects with your ruling planet Neptune, finding you in an especially creatively inspired and adventurous mood. The moon’s connection with Saturn finds you connecting with some solid people today, Pisces.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Scorpio finds you in an emotionally intense mood today, Aries—don’t shut your feelings out; make room for them by slowing down. Ask for support from someone you trust. Amazing transformations can be made today.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Scorpio lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Taurus. The moon’s connection with dreamy Neptune makes this a beautiful time to socialize. Wise words come your way as the moon connects with Saturn.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in creative and intuitive Scorpio connects with dreamy Neptune today, making this a great time to focus on your spiritual pursuits, and also to treat yourself to any kind of healing activity, like a massage or a long walk with a friend so you can vent your emotions.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, bringing romance your way! A magical energy is in the air, and supportive connections are formed as the moon connects with Neptune and Saturn.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Scorpio lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Leo. You’re in a sensitive mood, so be gentle with yourself. Focus on self care and spend time with loved ones.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Scorpio illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, Virgo, and makes a harmonious connection with Neptune, creating a lovely energy for connecting with your partners.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Scorpio finds you reflecting on security and self-worth today, Libra. It’s a productive time to make some changes, thanks to the moon connecting with creative Neptune and supportive Saturn.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio! It’s a wonderful time for romance—plus, a solid conversation will take place, bringing you some clarity after an intense week.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your intuitive abilities are especially heightened today, thanks to the moon in Scorpio. Make time for meditation and journaling. You’re a hugely generous person, Sagittarius, but today, you’ve got to be most generous with yourself.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s an exciting day to connect with friends—inspiring ideas are shared and the moon in Scorpio’s connection with Saturn also makes this a great time to get organized around a project you’re working on with your friends or community.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re a logical person, Aquarius, but when it comes to your career and reputation, it’s really important right now that you tap into your intuition and follow your heart. As long as you’re clear on your standards, you’ll make the right choices as the moon in Scorpio mingles with Neptune and Pluto.

