Daily Horoscopes: February 25, 2019

The moon in Scorpio connects with Pluto at 2:17 AM, stirring up intense emotions, and we’re in a talkative mood as the moon connects with Mercury at 6:14 AM. The moon connects with Venus at 7:14 AM, encouraging an affectionate energy. The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius at 4:19 PM.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Sagittarius today and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation! You can be shy, Pisces, but you can also be a fantastic entertainer—now’s the time to step into the spotlight!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s been an emotionally intense few days, but you’re ready to break free from the past as the moon enters Sagittarius. It’s a wonderful time to plan a trip!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Sagittarius and finds you reflecting on some big emotions. Take it slow today, be generous and forgiving with yourself—amazing changes are around the corner!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

After a busy day, your focus turns to your relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius. Reflect on the give-and-take in your relationships, Gemini. The moon in Sagittarius is bold when it comes to asking for what it wants; tap into this energy.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters busy fire sign Sagittarius today, Cancer, inspiring you to cross plenty of items off your to-do list. It’s a great time to break free from a bad habit.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, bringing a big boost in romance and creative inspiration your way, Leo! This is a wonderful time to bring your friends together and celebrate—enjoy!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius and lights up the home and family sector of your chart. Spend time with loved ones today, and make time to energetically cleanse your home, too.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Money is on your mind today, Libra, but the energy shifts as the moon enters fire sign Sagittarius, finding you in the mood to socialize—plenty of news comes your way.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a busy day around communication for you, Scorpio! You’re getting plenty done, and your focus turns to your finances as the moon enters abundant fire sign Sagittarius.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius! Make time for self care, but do something upbeat and energizing since you’ve been laying low for the last few days.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius today and illuminates a very private sector of your chart—a secret may be shared! Catch up on rest, Capricorn.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius today and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life—fun! You’ve been hard at work, focusing on your career, and you’re ready to shift your attention to your friends.

