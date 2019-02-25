Daily Horoscopes: February 26, 2019

The moon in Sagittarius squares off with the sun at 6:28 AM, inspiring deep questions within us. It’s time to address an issue and make a change. Big emotions swell as the moon squares off with Neptune at 10:16 PM—we’re challenged to stay realistic about our expectations.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s moon in Sagittarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. The moon clashes with your ruling planet Neptune to remind you that how you’re seen is ultimately up to you—take control of your image.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you in an adventurous mood—however, there’s a hazy, dreamy vibe in the air, so don’t wander into territory where you could get lost. Make extra time to rest today, Aries. Your intuitive abilities are amped up.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in philosophical Sagittarius has you in an intense mood today, Taurus—major concerns are on your mind. Enlist your friends to help! Having another perspective will be helpful.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your focus is on your relationships today, Gemini, thanks to the moon in your opposite sign Sagittarius. Complicated feelings arise; stay present and don’t try to make sense of things just yet—focus on sitting with the feelings that come up for you and find the words later.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in Sagittarius, energizing you to get plenty of work done, Cancer—just watch out for some confusion about scheduling later on today!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—it’s a profound day to go deep with you lovers or in your creative process.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, Virgo, and on an emotional level, themes concerning security and boundaries are on your mind. Things are feeling blurry—use this time to reassess what makes you feel comfortable.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the communication sector of your chart, and though some mixed messages are in the air, there is also an opportunity for a profound heart-to-heart.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Money is on your mind thanks to the moon in Sagittarius. A creative idea about how to manifest abundance in your life arrives. Just be smart about spending.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius, and you’re feeling sentimental! Swing by your former neighborhood and reconnect with old friends.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Take it slow today, Capricorn! The moon in Sagittarius asks that you catch up on rest. You’re very sensitive to other people’s energies today. Your psychic intuition is heightened!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re in the mood to socialize today thanks to the moon in fire sign Sagittarius—but do you know who your real friends are? Ditch the fakes and appreciate your besties today!

