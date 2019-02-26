Daily Horoscopes: February 27, 2019

The moon in Sagittarius meets lucky Jupiter at 9:33 AM and squares off with chatty Mercury at 8:10 PM. The sun connects with Mars at 9:33 PM, creating an exciting energy and inspiring us to be confident as we reach for our goals.



All times EST.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Sagittarius lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your career, and plenty of exciting conversations take place as the sun connects with Mars. You’re in a confident mood, Pisces—enjoy!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring you to travel and break out of your usual routine. The sun connects with your ruling planet Mars, boosting your confidence—get out there, Aries!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

It’s an exciting day in your social life as the sun connects with Mars. Serious topics are on your mind today, too, thanks to the moon in philosophical Sagittarius—so reach out to people who can go deep with you.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you focused on your relationships today, Gemini. A lucky energy is in the air this morning and plenty of talk takes place tonight. The sun connects with Mars, boosting your creativity.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Sagittarius encourages you to kick a bad habit today, Cancer. The sun and Mars connect and exciting ideas are shared—this is a great time to link with friends!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius, finding you in a romantic and creatively inspired mood—cute! Exciting shifts take place in your career, too, thanks to the sun’s connection with Mars.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you focused on home and family today, Virgo—but you’re not laying low by any means! The sun and Mars meet to bring exciting adventures your way.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Sagittarius brings plenty of conversation your way today, Libra. The sun and Mars empower you to tackle a tough situation. You’ll find a way to smooth things over!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules wealth and abundance today, Scorpio! The sun contacts Mars, making it a wonderful time to connect with your partners.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, encouraging you to focus on self care, Sagittarius! The energy is high, especially when it comes to getting your chores done. This is a wonderful occasion to energetically cleanse your home and get your space feeling right!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Sagittarius boosts your intuitive abilities today, Capricorn, and the sun’s connection with Mars fires up all sorts of flirtatious behavior! It’s an exciting day to connect with others and be creative.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Security is on your mind today as the sun connects with Mars. This is a productive time to work on your budget and sort things out at home, but also make time with friends—the moon in Sagittarius finds you eager to socialize!

