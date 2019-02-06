Daily Horoscopes: February 7, 2019

The moon in Pisces meets dreamy Neptune at 3:43 AM, boosting our intuitive abilities—and we’re taking things seriously when the moon connects with Saturn at 4:44 AM. The moon clashes with Jupiter at 11:16 AM and connects with Pluto at 5:13 PM—big, powerful emotions are in the air! The sun connects with Jupiter at 7:33 PM, creating a confident and generous energy, and plenty of talk takes place when Mercury connects with Mars at 8:25 PM.



Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Pisces finds you reflecting on security, and growth and abundance are in the air thanks to the sun’s connection with Jupiter. Communication planet Mercury connects with fiery Mars, bringing an exciting piece of information your way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign, Pisces! Today is all about self love—as well as abundance, thanks to the good luck sent your way by the sun’s connection with your ruling planet Jupiter. Communications zip along as Mercury mingles with Mars.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Exciting adventures and opportunities come your way, thanks to the connection between the sun and Jupiter—plus, your ruling planet Mars connects with chatty Mercury, bringing you the information you need!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Exciting things are taking place at work thanks to the connection between the sun and lucky Jupiter, and conversations move right along as chatty Mercury and action planet Mars make a harmonious connection.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

You want answers to your questions? You’ll get them today, dear Gemini, as your ruling planet Mercury connects with action planet Mars. Lucky vibes flow in your relationships thanks to the sun and Jupiter.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in fellow water sign Pisces asks you to look at the big picture today, Cancer, as the sun and Jupiter help you smooth out awkward situations. A conversation at work moves forward.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your ruling planet, the Sun, connects with lucky Jupiter today, bringing a big boost to your love life! It’s a fantastic day to network and share ideas as Mercury connects with action planet Mars.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The sun and Jupiter encourage growth and productivity at home and in your daily work, Virgo, and your ruling planet Mercury connects with action planet Mars, asking you to get a conversation started already—don’t be scared!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Between the sun’s connection with generous Jupiter and chatty Mars mingling with action planet Mars, today is an especially exciting time for communication and connection, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The sun and Jupiter’s connection bring comfort and security your way, and conversations move in a productive direction as chatty Mercury works with fiery Mars this evening.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The sun connects with your ruling planet Jupiter today, bringing an exciting conversation—expect talks to move quickly as communication planet Mercury connects with fiery Mars.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun and Jupiter’s connection finds you trusting your gut when it comes to investing your time in something important, and with communication planet Mercury connecting with fiery Mars, you’re ready to push things forward in your personal life and at home.

