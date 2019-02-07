Daily Horoscopes: February 8, 2019

The moon enters courageous fire sign Aries at 9:34 AM, encouraging us to go after our heart’s desire—and plenty of cravings come up when the moon clashes with Venus at 9:21 PM.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters fire sign Aries and lights up the communication sector of your chart, Aquarius, and as the moon clashes with Venus, you are pushed to value your intuition as much as you value logic.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Aries today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules security and wealth, and as the moon clashes with Venus, feeling valued is especially important to you.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters your sign today, Aries, encouraging you to sit with your emotions. You’re eager to take things in a new direction at work—express your needs!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Aries and boosts your intuitive abilities today, Taurus, and the moon clashes with your ruling planet Venus, finding you in an especially imaginative and creative mood.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Aries and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your friendships, Gemini, and you’re craving connection on a deep level as the moon clashes with Venus.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Aries and illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your reputation and career, and you’re eager to partner with people who share your vision of the future as the moon clashes with Venus.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, inspiring you to travel and take on new studies. You’re reflecting deeply on your values and how you fit into the world around you as the moon clashes with Venus.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Aries and activates a very sensitive sector of your chart, finding you reflecting on your deepest wishes—and fears. The moon’s connection with Venus pushes you to figure out what’s important to you.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Aries and lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, Libra, and the moon squares off with your ruling planet Venus, finding you craving affection and comfort.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re in a busy mood today thanks to the moon entering fire sign Aries—just watch out for differences in communication styles between you and others as you get your work done.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Aries today, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—just be smart about budgeting for all the fun you’ll have today, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Aries and lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, Capricorn, and you’re feeling at odds about how you want to proceed with issues in your personal life. It’s time for a change!

