Daily Horoscopes: January 10, 2019

The moon in Pisces connects with Mercury at 7:16 AM, encouraging communication early on today. Responsibilities and commitments are sorted out as the moon and Saturn connect at 4:13 PM. The moon clashes with Jupiter at 6:48 PM and meets with Neptune at 7:48 PM inspiring creativity and encouraging us to open our mind to new possibilities—just watch out for sensitive feelings!



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Pisces illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, and indeed you will be hearing some very interesting, even inspiring, news. It’s a lovely evening for a heart-to-heart! A secret or two may be shared.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Security is on your mind today, Aquarius, and you’re eager to grow your sense of wealth and stability. It’s a wonderful evening to tap into your creative skills.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Pisces! Make time for self love—do what you want to do. You spend so much time helping others, it’s time to focus on yourself! Your intuition is especially sharp today.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Be gentle with yourself today, Aries, no rushing around. The moon in Pisces asks that you catch up on sleep. Look out for the messages that arrive in your dreams.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Pisces encourages you to spend time with your friends today, Taurus. This evening brings an opportunity to deepen intimacy and sensitivity within the groups you belong to.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in creative water sign Pisces lights up the career sector of your chart today, Gemini. You’re thinking about your reputation, and tonight, the stars align so that the public will see whatever it is you would like them to see.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, Cancer, inspiring you to study and travel! Plans are made with a partner, and growth takes place in your work. A dreamy energy flows this evening, inspiring ideas will be shared.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Pisces finds you in an emotional mood today, Leo. However, you’re feeling productive enough today to get some solid work done this afternoon. Tonight, make time for meditation or deep intimacy with your partners.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your focus is on your relationships today, thanks to the moon in your opposite sign Pisces. Plans are being made, but you must also make space for some growing pains. Forgive any partners for any wild idealism this evening!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The most boring chores sometimes provide us with the perfect opportunity for meditation. Keep that in mind as the moon moves through Pisces. Something magical takes place during the most mundane activity today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Pisces today, Scorpio, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. You’re craving more passion and imagination in your life! A sensitive and romantic energy flows.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Today’s theme for you, dear Sagittarius, is growth. You’re always ready and eager to expand, but today it will come with some sensitive feelings. Make time to sit and listen to your inner voice.

