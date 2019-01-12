Daily Horoscopes: January 13, 2019

The moon in Aries clashes with Mercury at 4:05 AM and with Saturn at 4:36 AM—be patient! The moon connects with Jupiter at 7:31 AM, creating a generous atmosphere; however, communication planet Mercury meets Saturn at 8:31 AM, which means you have to be on your best behavior as an important conversation takes place. Jupiter clashes with Neptune at 2:01 PM—keep your gullibility in check! But, enjoy the whirlwind of fantasy, creativity, and romance that may swoop in. The moon clashes with Pluto at 8:28 PM, stirring up power struggles.



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mercury, the planet of the mind, meets with your ruling planet Saturn this morning, Capricorn, finding you in a very serious mood. You have an important message for the world today—but, be careful, confusion is in the air, and people will hear what they want to hear thanks to Jupiter’s clash with Neptune.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Communication planet Mercury meets with your ruling planet Saturn this morning, making for a very serious energy. Confusion about cash or about your place in a community you belong to may come up today. Take things slowly, trust your intuition, and don’t make any promises just yet.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Both of your ruling planets, Jupiter and Neptune, square off today, Pisces! This can be wonderful—so much romance and creativity! Still, the reality behind the fantasy could be a rude awakening. Stay grounded—especially around your career and public life.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, plugging you right into your emotions. An important conversation about career comes up today. An amazing opportunity is coming, but you have to stay grounded and be patient.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Be your most grown-up self today, Taurus. Important conversations take place. Your community is holding big events, but confusion is also in the air—trust your intuition.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury meets with Saturn, finding you thinking and discussing serious matters. A major change is taking place, and it will affect your intimate relationships and your finances. Just because things feel complicated right now doesn’t mean you must overthink them. Slow down.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re thinking about your place in the world today, Cancer. Serious conversations take place in your partnerships. Nothing goes as planned but a fantastical adventure may come your way.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Important plans are put into place. It’s very important to be organized and responsible today. Intense emotions come up. Passion and intimacy are big themes—find a way to stay grounded through the whirlwind! You may be swept off your feet.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury meets with Saturn this morning, creating a very serious tone, especially in your love life and creative projects. Searching for a feeling of home and connectedness is in the air today. Listen to your intuition because confusion also abounds.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Aries lights up the relationship sector of your chart, and you’re also feeling tension at home. Confusing plans and conversations take place today—trust your intuition, Libra!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

A serious conversation takes place today, Scorpio. A firm answer is given, yet things still feel up in the air, especially about money and even your love life. If something feels off, trust your intuition.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your ruling planet Jupiter squares off with dreamy Neptune today, making for a very creative, sensitive, and nostalgic energy. It’s so important to be clear about your boundaries at this time. Things feel muddy at home. It’s a good time to energetically cleanse your space.

