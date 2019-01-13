Daily Horoscopes: January 14, 2019

The moon in Aries clashes with the Sun at 1:45 AM, encouraging us to take action. However, communication planet Mercury clashes with Neptune at 8:19 AM, and confusion is in the air! Surprises come as the moon meets Uranus at 10:56 AM. The moon enters grounded, sensual earth sign Taurus at 1:31 PM.



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Surprises pop up at home this morning, Capricorn, and confusing conversations take place! Take it slow today. The moon enters Taurus this afternoon, bringing fun and flirtation your way.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Surprising news comes your way this morning, Aquarius. Just watch out for confusion around money. The moon enters Taurus this afternoon bringing your focus to home and family.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Surprises around cash come this morning, and confusion concerning your career is in the air, too. The moon enters Taurus this afternoon, illuminating the communication sector of your chart.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Big ideas are in the air, and you’re in an impulsive mood! But, do take it slow, Aries—you might be swift and decisive, but the rest of the world isn’t. The moon enters Taurus this afternoon bringing your focus to money.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Watch out for the intuitive hints you get this morning! Some confusion about what direction to take a plan comes today, so take it slow. The moon enters your sign this afternoon, asking you to focus on self-care.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Drama in your social life pops up this morning. Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with hazy Neptune making for some confusion around communication in your relationships. The moon enters Taurus, asking you to rest.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Watch out for the unexpected issues at work this morning! Confusion around your schedule and communication also arises today. Trust your intuition! But, don’t give in to paranoid thoughts. The moon enters Taurus, inspiring you to network.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Surprising news comes your way this morning. A breakthrough in understanding takes place; however, this is not the best day to set plans or create itineraries. The moon enters Taurus this afternoon, finding you reflecting on your career.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You find yourself reflecting on issues concerning intimacy this morning—who can you trust? Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with hazy Neptune, stirring up confusion at home and in your partnerships. The moon enters fellow earth sign Taurus this afternoon, encouraging you to look at the big picture.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Surprises pop up in your relationships early today. The moon enters Taurus this afternoon, finding you reflecting deeply on intimacy. Watch out for confusing conversations.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Surprises in your schedule pop up this morning. This afternoon, your focus shifts to relationships as the moon enters your opposite sign Taurus. Watch out for confusion concerning cash today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Excitement in your love life and around your creative projects comes this morning! But, as the moon enters earth sign Taurus this afternoon, your focus will be on work and getting organized. Watch out for confusion at home.

