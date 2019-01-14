Daily Horoscopes: January 15, 2019

The moon in Taurus connects with Saturn at 1:50 PM, inspiring a secure and confident mood—we are taking care of business! Creativity flows as the moon connects with dreamy Neptune at 4:15 PM. Communication takes place when the moon connects with chatty Mercury at 8:30 PM.

All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, Capricorn, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules fun, romance, and creativity—enjoy! A supportive energy is in the air as your imagination and creativity flow.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in grounded earth sign Taurus today, Aquarius, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. Sensitive feelings are in the air, but an opportunity to talk about things arrives, too.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in earth sign Taurus, lighting up the communication sector of your chart—and this is indeed a wonderful time to connect with friends and share ideas! A helpful conversation takes place today.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in Taurus today, Aries, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your finances and your sense of self-worth. Sometimes, you jump into agreements without thinking things through—take it slow today! Make sure you’re really getting what you want out of the things you commit to.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign today, Taurus! Focus on self love—under today’s cosmic weather, that means treating yourself to an adventure. Try a new restaurant or plan a trip out of town. Fresh scenery would do you good!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Take it easy today! Catch up on rest. You’re a logical person, Gemini, but even you need to sit with your feelings from time to time—today is the day to do just that.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a solid day for networking, sharing ideas, and making plans for the future, Cancer. A deep, philosophical conversation takes place—lofty ideas are shared, but the details will be hammered out, too.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re focused on your career today, Leo, and you’re eager to get things accomplished. But remember: What good is a great idea if it stays in your notebook and the world never sees it?

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Taurus today, Virgo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules travel and higher learning. A stabilizing energy is in the air, and imaginative ideas are shared between you and your partners.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in Taurus today, asking you to pause and take a moment with your deepest emotions. Libra is the sign of balance—but sometimes things get out of wack. Fortunately, today will present opportunities to get things back in order.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your opposite sign Taurus today, Scorpio, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart. This is a solid day to share ideas and set future plans.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in grounded earth sign Taurus today, encouraging you to get organized. Helpful energy flows at work, Sagittarius, you’re getting plenty of things done!

