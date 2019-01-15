Daily Horoscopes: January 16, 2019

The moon in Taurus connects with power planet Pluto at 4:17 AM, encouraging us to take steps toward transformation. The moon and sun connect at 1:34 PM, creating an easygoing vibe. The moon enters chatty, social Gemini at 8:00 PM, making this a fun night to network and share ideas.



Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today blooms with transformation—creativity is in the air, and things are happening! Plus, you continue to stay busy and get organized as the moon enters air sign Gemini this evening.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

After a long day of focusing on issues at home, the moon enters fellow air sign Gemini this evening, bringing you invitations to party and a boost in romance and creativity! Enjoy, Aquarius!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters air sign Gemini this evening, finding people in a chatty mood. You, dear Pisces, are especially focused on home and family at this time. Call a loved one or spend some quality time with your roommates.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You’re focused on security today, Aries—but the mood shifts when the moon enters Gemini this evening, causing you to crave flexibility. You can and should insist on having the best of both worlds: plenty of support and some wiggle room!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your sign for much of the day, Taurus, bringing inspiring conversations your way. The moon enters Gemini tonight, shifting your focus to cash. Issues concerning self-worth come to the fore.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

After a sleepy day working through some feelings (successfully!) the moon enters your sign tonight, Gemini! Today is all about self care—make that phone call and have the conversation you’ve been needing.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A difficult conversation could go easier than you expect today, Cancer! But make it an early night—the moon enters Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules rest and solitude.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Easygoing energy flows at work today, Leo, and the mood shifts this evening when the moon enters social Gemini, inspiring you to connect with your friends and meet new people.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Exciting developments take place today, and a free-flowing energy is in the air—at least until tonight, when the moon enters Gemini and you realize you need to get busy with your career plans.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You’re working through deep emotions today, and things are finally starting to make sense. Honor your emotions, Libra—don’t deny them. The moon enters fellow air sign Gemini tonight, encouraging you to go on a trip.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Powerful conversations take place early today, and information is coming to light. It’s time to get something off your chest. The moon enters intellectual air sign Gemini this evening, encouraging you to journal or vent about your feelings.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your focus shifts to relationships when the moon enters your opposite sign Gemini this evening! It’s said that you, Sagittarius, are a centaur that’s hard to pin down. It’s true: You don’t like to be restrained and need partners who can move with you—not partners who restrict you.

