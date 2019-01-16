Daily Horoscopes: January 17, 2019

The moon in intellectual air sign Gemini opposes Venus at 2:54 PM, and we’re eager for love! The moon connects with warrior Mars at 3:32 PM to boost our energy, but the mood shifts when the moon clashes with Neptune at 8:57 PM to put us in a sleepier mood. The moon opposes Jupiter at 10:10 PM—big feelings flow this evening, but keep your desires in check.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Gemini today, inspiring you to get organized and focus on your work. Plenty of calls and meetings are set in place today—but go slow with your communications because confusion is in the air.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules romance and creativity! Some drama kicks up in your social life, Aquarius, but exciting connections are made, too.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Gemini illuminates the home and family sector of your chart today, Pisces. Deep emotions come up for you to work with. Make time to sit with your ancestor altar.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Gemini finds you in a chatty mood today, Aries, and you’re craving connection. You’re in a curious mood, eager to explore and expand your mind. A philosophical conversation arrives.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Gemini illuminates the sector of your chart that rules money and your sense of self-worth today, Taurus, and you’re feeling frustrated about your budget. Be smart about your spending—not just how you spend your money, but how you spend your energy, too!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Gemini! You’re craving connection, so call a friend or lover and spend time together. Big emotions come to the surface—talk about them!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Be gentle with yourself today, Cancer: The moon in Gemini boosts your intuition, finding you very sensitive to other people’s energies. Finding a good balance between work and down-time is important today, too.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in chatty air sign Gemini finds you in the mood to network and share ideas; however, some drama in your social life may pop up! Confusion and big feelings are in the air, so take things slow. Creativity is flowing, so it would benefit you to tap into it!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Gemini illuminates the sector of your chart that rules worldly success, the spotlight, and your reputation. You’re feeling pulled in many directions—do you have an ultimate goal? Reflect on what that might be today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Gemini today, Libra, encouraging you to look at the big picture. A heart-to-heart takes place, but watch out for difficulties with scheduling.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re in a very intense mood today, Scorpio, and some confusing emotions may come up, especially when it comes to feeling desired and valued. Keep your spending in check this evening!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Communication is the key to a happy relationship, and that’s especially true for you today as the moon moves through intellectual air sign Gemini. Emotions swell this evening—express them!

What’s in the stars for you in January? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.