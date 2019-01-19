Daily Horoscopes: January 19, 2019

The moon in emotional Cancer clashes with aggressive Mars at 7:28 PM to make us feel crabby—and when the moon opposes serious Saturn at 8:48 PM, we’re not in the mood for it, either! An easier energy flows when the moon connects with Neptune at 10:20 PM, finding us in an inspired and empathetic mood. It’s important to be mature and responsible today.

All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in your opposite sign Cancer today, Capricorn, asking you to find balance—especially between you and your partners. Sharing responsibility is an important theme today!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in Cancer today, inspiring you to get organized; however, you’re also feeling exhausted, so enlist a friend to help you out! Inspiration flows later on this evening.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, Pisces, finding you in a romantic mood! However, some drama in your social life will take place. Things will smooth over soon—a dreamy vibe arrives this evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is a symbol of safety and comfort—two things you don’t think about very often, Aries! Pause your busy schedule today as the moon moves through nurturing Cancer to reflect on how you can make your life more cozy—and how you can have better boundaries, too.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in intuitive Cancer today, illuminating the communication sector of your chart; however, talking things out won’t feel so easy since there’s a very serious energy in the air! Things begin to flow more easily as the evening goes on.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Cancer asks you to reflect on your sense of self-worth, and on a more mundane level, your finances. Tension is in the air around these themes, but a way to work things out will arrive.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Cancer, so do something special for yourself! Stress in your relationships arrives, but the key to overcome this is to share responsibilities fairly. A deep heart-to-heart comes later on tonight.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Cancer illuminates a very private sector of your chart today, and you’re craving time alone—you need to rest! However, work and responsibilities are calling you anyway, and you’ll need to make time for both!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Cancer finds you in the mood to socialize—but some drama pops up and your patience has run out! Don’t worry: The moon will have a harmonious connection with dreamy Neptune this evening, bringing romance your way!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in creative water sign Cancer lights up the sector your chart that rules your career—and although your home and private life are calling your attention and you’ll need to attend to them, you can make the most of the imaginative energy in the air at work today.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, Scorpio, inspiring you to try something new. You’re in the mood to travel, but you need to be mindful of your budget! Fortunately, an escape comes tonight—and you may not even have to take a faraway trip to feel inspired.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in nurturing water sign Cancer, and the best way you can nurture yourself today is to let go of your fears and lean into the unknown. A big cry is a good idea—release is a beautiful thing!

