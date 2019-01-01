Daily Horoscopes: January 2, 2019

The sun meets with taskmaster Saturn at 12:50 AM, and the vibe is very sober. Be on your best behavior today—it’s time to be a grown-up! The moon enters philosophical Sagittarius at 3:58 AM, and then connects with Mars at 5:41 AM, encouraging us to be productive. People may be in a gloomy mood today—hold space by being a good listener. Consent and commitment are topics on our minds.



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

You’re in a serious mood today, Capricorn, and you’re taking no bullshit. You’re stepping into your role as an authority and reestablishing your boundaries. Your mood might be gloomy today, but a new cycle is beginning.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You may find yourself needing extra rest today, Aquarius—take it! Your mind and body need to unwind. The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you reflecting on your hopes and wishes for the future.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The energy is gloomy today, Pisces, but you may find yourself connecting with some brilliant mentors or elders. The moon enters Sagittarius, finding you reflecting on your career.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

You might be the baby of the zodiac, Aries, but it’s crucial that you act like a grown-up today—the world is watching! Connect with your mentors, and if you find yourself feeling low, know that it will pass.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Boundaries are a big topic for you today as the sun and Saturn meet in fellow earth sign Capricorn. The moon enters Sagittarius, encouraging you to reflect deeply on your most intense emotions—face your fears, Taurus!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Serious issues concerning intimacy and finances are on your mind today. You’re the trickster of the zodiac, Gemini, but right now, it’s time to be responsible. Relationships are a focus today as the moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A serious tone arrives in your relationships today. You need partners who are responsible and mature—disconnect from those who can’t step up to the plate. The energy may be a bit gloomy today, so give your partners some space.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You have lots of work to focus on today, Leo, so don’t be irresponsible. The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius and fun is on the way, but first, you have responsibilities to handle!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Capricorn season is a fun time of year for you, Virgo, but the mood is very serious today. Save wild celebrations for another time—maturity is crucial right now. The moon enters Sagittarius, bringing your focus to your home.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Setting boundaries in your personal life is an important theme today, Libra. News comes your way as the moon enters fire sign Sagittarius.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

A serious conversation comes your way today, Scorpio, but you might not feel like you have the right words. That’s okay—just be a good listener! The moon enters Sagittarius, asking you to be thoughtful about your resources.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Be responsible about your spending today, Sagittarius. If you don’t have the time or energy to do something, remember that it’s okay to say no. The moon enters your sign and asks that you focus on self care.

