Daily Horoscopes: January 20, 2019

Aquarius season officially arrives at 4:00 AM! As the sun enters this cool, future-thinking air sign, we all feel the urge to break out of our routines. This is an exciting time to share ideas and network—Aquarius is the sign of genius and invention, so amazing developments may take place! The moon in emotional Cancer opposes intense Pluto at 9:01 AM, so watch out for power struggles at brunch time. The moon opposes communication planet Mercury at 1:56 PM, and we want to get our emotions off our chest. The moon enters fire sign Leo at 10:54 PM and an eclipse arrives at 12:16 PM—huge changes are taking place! It’s an emotionally exhausting energy, so pace yourself. The moon clashes with Uranus at 11:24 PM, bringing surprises. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, clashes with Neptune, the planet of illusion, at 11:24 PM to create a hugely romantic mood—but watch out for any confusion!



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun enters your sign today, Aquarius—happy solar return! However, today isn’t just about celebrating—important choices are made today as the eclipse in Leo activates the relationship sector of your chart.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your already very strong psychic abilities ramp up as the sun enters electric air sign Aquarius today! But first, you have lots of mundane tasks to accomplish—and the eclipse in Leo may find you making some serious cuts to commitments in your schedule.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The sun enters Aquarius this morning, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules friendship! This is an exciting time to network and share ideas—but first, the eclipse in Leo finds you sorting out important issues concerning self-worth, creativity, and romance.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Aquarius season begins today, Taurus! This finds you making big moves in your career—but first, the eclipse in Leo means you have an issue to address at home, with your family, or in your personal life.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The sun enters fellow air sign Aquarius this morning, inspiring you to travel and expand your mind! But before all that, some life-changing conversations will be had thanks to the eclipse in Leo.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Aquarius season is an intense time of year for you, Cancer—crucial changes take place, and you’re facing the unknown. Open yourself up to transformation. Tonight’s eclipse in Leo brings a massive shift concerning your finances.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your focus shifts to your relationships as the sun enters Aquarius this morning. However, an eclipse in your sign takes place tonight, and you’re finding like you need to sort through a lot of your own issues before you can be there for others.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Aquarius season is always a busy time of year for you, Virgo! Some exciting gigs may be coming your way, and this is a great time to kick a bad habit. But first, the eclipse in Leo demands that you get some rest. Your psychic intuition is very strong right now!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The sun enters fellow air sign Aquarius today, Libra, igniting the beginning of a very creative and romantic period for you! But first, there’s drama in your social life that requires letting go of some friends due to the eclipse in Leo.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The sun enters Aquarius today, bringing your focus to your home and family life—but plenty of activity is taking place in your career as well! Under this eclipse in Leo, you’re letting go of an old dream for yourself and inviting a new one in.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The sun enters intellectual air sign Aquarius today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart! Watch out for arguments, Sagittarius. You’re letting go of a long-held belief thanks to the eclipse in Leo.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your focus shifts to your finances as the sun enters Aquarius today. The eclipse in Leo has you letting go of some major relationships and projects due to differences in personal values.

