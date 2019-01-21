Daily Horoscopes: January 21, 2019

A super moon and lunar eclipse in Leo land at 12:16 AM: Do you believe in destiny? If so, fated events are taking place right now that inspire you to stand up for yourself—that said, things might not feel like they are moving easily because Mars squares off with Saturn at 6:16 AM. But things aren’t really stalled; you’re just taking time to learn your limits and boundaries, which have shifted during this time of immense change. What worked for you in 2018 isn’t the same as what works for you in 2019. The moon connects with aggressive Mars at 9:19 PM and then sweet Venus at 11:43 PM, encouraging action and affection.

All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Big changes in your relationships are taking place thanks to the super moon eclipse in Leo. Fiery Mars clashes with your serious ruling planet Saturn—things don’t feel like they’re moving forward, but you have to trust that the eclipse is removing what needs to be cut from your life.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’re typically very sensitive to other people’s energies, Pisces, and this morning’s super moon eclipse in Leo will be emotionally exhausting for everyone. This means that you need to pay special attention to self care today; now is a good time to kick a bad habit.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today’s super moon eclipse in fellow fire sign Leo brings surprises your way, Aries. Big changes are in your store for your love life. You’re seeing things in a whole new light, and there is no going back now.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s super moon eclipse in Leo demands that you set firm emotional boundaries, Taurus. The astrological weather is exhausting, so let yourself be lazy—you deserve a break! Work with the energy by tossing out some junk you don’t need in your home anymore.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

An important conversation comes your way—as do a few unexpected pieces of information—thanks to the super moon eclipse in Leo. A difficult energy is in the air, so be gentle with yourself, Gemini.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Today’s super moon eclipse in Leo finds you in an especially sensitive mood, Cancer. You’re not a materialistic person, usually, but today you feel very strongly about situations concerning cash.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The eclipse in your sign this morning has you exhausted, Leo, so don’t overbook yourself today. Communication and scheduling is difficult today, too—take it slow and easy!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your psychic abilities are so intense right now, thanks to the eclipse in Leo! Make note of the messages that come your way—they may change your life. Feelings that have been repressed come to the surface. Sit with them; don’t deny them.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Drama in your social life is in the air, and some shocking realizations take place due to the eclipse in Leo. Mars and Saturn clash, making for frustration at home and in your relationships. A helpful conversation comes later on.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You are exhausted, Scorpio! You ruling planet Mars squares off with serious Saturn, finding you in a tough spot. Massive changes are taking place in your career. Communication is difficult. Don’t schedule that important meeting today.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

A super moon and lunar eclipse in fiery Leo means all the drama you’d imagined it would, Sagittarius. Crucial conversations take place. Combative Mars squares off with serious Saturn, and limits are reached.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The eclipse in Leo brings up intense feelings about everything including money and intimacy—and you’re not putting up with anything that’s below your standards. Action planet Mars clashes with your ruling planet Saturn, and you’re setting important boundaries.

