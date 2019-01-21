Daily Horoscopes: January 22, 2019

The moon in Leo makes a harmonious connection with lucky Jupiter at 12:11 AM, and sweet, sexy Venus meets expansive Jupiter at 7:26 AM—this astrological weather makes for an abundance of affection! There’s a fun, social, generous, and romantic vibe in the air. The moon connects with electric Uranus at 8:19 PM, and sparks fly. Fantastic ideas are shared. The moon enters grounded earth sign Virgo at 10:22 PM.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s a fantastic day in your social life as sweet Venus and generous Jupiter meet, bringing wonderful networking opportunities your way! Your focus turns to intimacy tonight, when the moon enters earth sign Virgo.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Love and money planet Venus meets with your ruling planet Jupiter this morning, bringing major blessings to the sector of your chart that rules worldly success and your reputation—enjoy! The moon enters your opposite sign Virgo tonight, shifting your focus to your relationships.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Venus and Jupiter meet in the sky this morning, bringing fantastic opportunities your way, Aries! An exciting trip is on the horizon, and you receive sweet messages from faraway places. The moon enters Virgo tonight, encouraging you to dump a bad habit.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus meets with lucky planet Jupiter today, creating a powerful energy around intimacy! The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, tonight, encouraging you to have some fun.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

This is a majorly beautiful day in your relationships, Gemini! Romantic Venus and generous Jupiter meet in the sky, bringing blessings to the partnership sector of your chart—enjoy!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a wonderful day to edit your closet, do some shopping (but leave your credit card at home to avoid doing too much damage!), and see your crushes, thanks to Venus and Jupiter’s connection in the sky!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

What a fantastic and creative day for you, Leo: Seductive Venus and generous Jupiter meet in the sky, promising you plenty of fun. Tonight, the moon enters Virgo, illuminating the financial sector of your chart and shifting your focus to money.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

It’s a fantastic day to connect with your family, honor your ancestors, spruce up your altar, redecorate, and enjoy your home, thanks to Venus and Jupiter’s harmonious union in the sky. The moon enters your sign tonight, asking you to tap into your emotions.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus meets with Jupiter, the planet of abundance, in the communication sector of your chart today, bringing lovely news your way, dear Libra! The moon enters Virgo this evening, asking you to take it easy.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a powerful day for you, Scorpio! Venus and Jupiter meet in the financial sector of your chart, which isn’t just good for your bank account—it brings a big boost to your self-esteem, too!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your ruling planet Jupiter meets with Venus, the planet of love and money, this morning, making for an unabashedly romantic and exciting day—enjoy! The moon enters Virgo tonight, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today should be fun, what with romantic Venus and abundant Jupiter meeting in the most private sector of your chart! It’s a great time for a sexy, secret love affair—or at the very least, to connect with your inner voice, meditate, and listen to your dreams.

