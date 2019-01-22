Daily Horoscopes: January 23, 2019

Communication planet Mercury squares off with Uranus, the planet of surprise, at 6:13 AM—while this could make for some brilliant eureka moments, watch out for surprising news and hectic commutes. The moon in grounded earth sign Virgo connects with supportive Saturn at 8:56 PM, helping us come up with a game plan—this will help us feel more emotionally secure, but it’s important that you don’t let your imagination run away from you when the moon opposes dreamy Neptune at 9:56 PM. Don’t indulge paranoid thoughts! Read a fantasy novel instead.

All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Communication planet Mercury squares off with your ruling planet Uranus this morning, and a conversation that you didn’t see coming shakes everything up. You’re lost for words—so stay quiet, for now. Mercury enters your sign tomorrow, helping you say what you need to say.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

You’ve tried to be patient, but you want what you want, and you want it now! Shocking news arrives today. The moon in Virgo illuminates the partnership sector of your chart and a secure energy flows in your community.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Surprising changes are taking place, and they’re happening as you stand in the spotlight—choose your words wisely because the world is listening! This is an important time to be patient, Aries: The moon in Virgo knows you’re very impulsive, but there’s too much instability in the air for you to be adding to the chaotic vibe!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Communication planet Mercury clashes with Uranus, the planet of surprises, bringing some eyeopening information your way. Your inner voice has plenty of news, too, and your psychic abilities are especially heightened at this time—listen!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with Uranus, bringing a conversation about change that may feel sudden, unexpected, or nerve-wracking. The moon in Virgo encourages you to connect with your sense of home and family to stay grounded.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

It’s a very intense day for communication in your partnerships and at work, Cancer. Shocking news is shared! A risk is taken. The moon in Virgo asks that you be practical at this time.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s a hectic day for traveling and commuting, Leo. The moon in Virgo asks you to seriously consider your budget. Be cautious about how you commit to spending your money—and how you spend your time and energy.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury clashes with wildcard Uranus today, finding you talking about all sorts of unexpected things. You’re seeing information in a new light—and you can’t unsee it now. Big changes are taking place.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Big shake-ups in your home and relationships arrive today, Libra. You weren’t able to see it coming—no one could, so don’t beat yourself up. The moon in Virgo asks that you get plenty of rest.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Shocking information comes your way today, Scorpio—but you’re also feeling very inspired, and a breakthrough may arrive! You’re turning a corner around an issue concerning communication.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

You have some very sudden realizations about what’s important to you today. Shocking news about your finances or love life arrives—and you’re ready to do things differently, moving forward.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Communication planet Mercury has been in your sign, helping you express your ideas and bringing messages your way—and today, shocking news will be shared. The moon in Virgo encourages you to look at the big picture.

