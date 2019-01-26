Daily Horoscopes: January 27, 2019

The moon in Libra opposes Uranus at 12:21 AM, bringing surprises. The mood shifts when the moon enters mysterious water sign Scorpio at 2:31 AM. The moon clashes with Mercury at 12:59 PM, and then with the sun at 4:10 PM, finding us shifting our direction.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Scorpio and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation—exciting! You’re ready to change direction and an important conversation comes your way.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, Pisces, encouraging you to take a break from your everyday routine and do something new. Just watch out for miscommunications! Keep plans flexible.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters mysterious water sign Scorpio today, encouraging you to face your fears, Aries. Conversations about what’s important to you and where you see yourself in the future come up.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio today, bringing you focus to your relationships, which are at a turning point, especially when it comes to communication. A change is coming—embrace it!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Scorpio today, Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your daily work and your wellness routine. You may have a hard time getting organized today, so focus on the big picture if the details are getting away from you.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio today, Cancer, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart—fun! The energy is very passionate today, and it’s an exciting time to connect deeply with others. Tension is in the air—but this can lead to plenty of creativity.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters sensitive water sign Scorpio today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your home and family—make time to comfort yourself! Tension is in the air, especially in your relationships. A corner will be turned soon, but first? Comfort food.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters water sign Scorpio today, Virgo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. Plenty of information comes your way—just be flexible about making plans!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Scorpio today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart and finding you reflecting on self-worth. A discussion with a romantic partner or creative collaborator finds things moving in a new direction.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Scorpio! Make time for self care: take a steamy shower, make love, create art. You’re craving change in your life, and while there is tension at home, there are also opportunities for growth.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s time to slow down, Sagittarius! The moon enters sensitive water sign Scorpio today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules rest and solitude. You need to unwind! No important conversations today, please—save them for another time.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your friendships and the groups and communities you belong to, as well as your hopes and dreams for the future. Who do you want to change the world with?

