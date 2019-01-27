Daily Horoscopes: January 28, 2019

The moon in water sign Scorpio connects with Saturn at 4:46 AM, encouraging us to take a mature approach. Reach out to someone who’s been in your shoes if you need some advice. The moon connects with Neptune at 5:15 AM, finding us in a creative mood. The moon connects with Pluto at 5:38 PM, sparking passionate conversations and finding us eager to connect on a deep level.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Scorpio lights up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation—you’ve worked hard to be in the spotlight, but sometimes, you find yourself feeling unsure about what to do with the attention. Take time to sit with your inner voice today to figure out who you want to be, as the world watches your professional ascent.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, encouraging you to try something new. You’re in the mood to travel, and you’re also feeling hungry for spiritual connection. It’s a great day to meet up with like-minded people!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in powerful—yet sensitive—Scorpio today, and you’re feeling similarly: Bold, yet careful as you are facing situations that make you uncomfortable! Ask for help—you don’t have to do it alone.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in your opposite sign Scorpio today, finding you reflecting on your relationships. A profound philosophical conversation takes place between you and your partners.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Scorpio finds you reflecting on your habits today, Gemini—it might be time to kick one that’s not benefiting you. An awkward situation gets smoothed over with the help of someone in the know.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fellow water sign Scorpio today, Cancer, finding you in a flirtatious mood! A fun energy is in the air—but some intense connections with a partner will take place, too.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Scorpio finds you craving comfort today, so spend time with family and enjoy your home. It’s a wonderful day to energetically cleanse your space.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in intuitive Scorpio illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, Virgo. An exciting conversation in your love life or within your creative projects takes place.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Exciting development takes place concerning your home today, Libra. The moon in Scorpio asks you to assess your worth—perhaps it’s time to dig through all your designer items and see what treasures you might be holding.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Scorpio! Today is all about self love. A powerful conversation arrives that helps sort out your thoughts and feelings as the moon connects with power planet Pluto.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Get plenty of rest today, Sagittarius! Your psychic abilities are cranked up, thanks to the moon in intuitive Scorpio, so make time for meditation and check in with your inner voice.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s a fantastic day to reach out to your friends and socialize, Capricorn, thanks to the moon in Scorpio. Some juicy information will be exchanged!

What’s in the stars for you in January? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.