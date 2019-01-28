Daily Horoscopes: January 29, 2019

The moon enters Sagittarius at 9:33 AM, finding us in an adventurous and philosophical mood. It’s a wonderful time to connect with like-minded people! The sun and Mercury meet in innovative Aquarius at 9:52 PM, bringing a big boost in confidence; however, it’s important that we do our best to be good listeners. We all have plenty to say—and the moon in Sag has us shouting it from the rooftops!—but communication is a two-way street.

All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Sagittarius this morning, activating the sector of your chart that rules your social life, and on an emotional level, your hopes and dreams for the future. Tonight, you’re moved to share an important message.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Sagittarius this morning, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation—trust your intuition on what moves to make next. Your psychic abilities are especially sharp tonight!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius this evening, inspiring you to embark on a new journey—literally, you want to get out of town! It’s an especially exciting evening to network; brilliant ideas are shared.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Sagittarius this morning and illuminates a very personal and sensitive sector of your chart—are you ready to leap into the unknown? A special opportunity in your career is coming, too.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius this morning, bringing your attention to your relationships. Tonight brings a special message that finds you seeing the world in a whole new way.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius today, inspiring you to get organized! You’re moving through some big transformations, Cancer, and change is hard—but tonight, a realization arrives that shifts your perspective.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius this morning, finding you in a playful and flirtatious mood! Tonight brings a special message from a partner as your ruling planet, the Sun, connects with messenger planet Mercury.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters fiery Sagittarius this morning, and if you have a fire place, this would be a perfect, cozy time to use it! You’re busy cleaning things up and getting organized, but also craving a connection to your home and family.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters philosophical fire sign Sagittarius this morning, activating the communication sector of your chart, and tonight, excitement arrives in your love life! A thrilling creative project is beginning.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the financial sector of your chart, Scorpio. Your budget is on your mind, and later on, a bright idea concerning your home or family life arrives.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters your sign this morning, Sagittarius, so focus on self love: Treat yourself to an extravagant lunch with your best friends! Tonight, an exciting idea arrives.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Catch up on rest today, Capricorn! You’re very psychically sensitive thanks to the moon in Sagittarius. A bright idea concerning money comes this evening.

