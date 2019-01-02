Daily Horoscopes: January 3, 2019

The moon in fire sign Sagittarius meets with lucky Jupiter at 3:23 AM, creating an abundant energy; however, watch out for confusion as the moon squares off with dreamy Neptune at 7:01 AM.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, Capricorn, illuminating a very private sector of your chart. Make time to rest and catch up on time alone. Confusing messages may come your way—deal with them after a nap!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You’re in the mood to socialize today, Aquarius, thanks to the moon in Sagittarius. That said, watch how much money you spend! Make time to reflect on your budget today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in fire sign Sagittarius illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation. How do you want to be seen by the public? There is some confusion in the air right now, but whatever you project is what people will see.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, Aries, inspiring you to be adventurous! Still, do try to conserve your energy today. Now is the time to dream up ideas, not act on them.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you in a philosophical mood today, Taurus. Deep emotions come up for you to sit with. Your psychic abilities are amped up. Be picky about who you spend time with today; you don’t need anyone’s bad energy.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Your focus is on your relationships today, Gemini, thanks to the moon in Sagittarius. While a lucky energy is in the air, there is also some confusion, too. Keep things light today!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in fiery Sagittarius encouraging you to get work done, but you’ll have to be careful not to overbook yourself—things may get very disorganized or confusing early today.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, Leo! You’re in the mood to have fun, make art, and flirt. Some deep and confusing emotions come up—stay present for them, don’t check out mentally.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re focused on your home and family today, Virgo, thanks to the moon in Sagittarius. Some confusing emotions arrive in your relationships. Slow down and don’t indulge paranoid ideas.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in philosophical fire sign Sagittarius today, Libra, finding you in a chatty mood. Indeed, plenty of conversations will come your way. Just watch out for scheduling issues.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your finances, and, on an emotional level, your sense of self-worth. You know your worth, but you may have a hard time expressing it today—that’s OK! Just don’t make any commitments yet.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius! Make time for self-care, which, in your relationships, may mean reestablishing boundaries between yourself and your family or roommates.

What’s in the stars for you in January? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.