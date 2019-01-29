Daily Horoscopes: January 30, 2019

The moon in Sagittarius makes a helpful connection with the sun at 5:04 AM—our hearts and heads are on the same wavelength. The moon mingles with chatty Mercury at 5:32 AM, and we’re in the mood to connect. Just watch out for confusion and day dreaming at 2:07 PM when the moon clashes with Neptune! The moon meets jovial Jupiter at 7:23 PM, finding us in a generous and easygoing mood.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Sagittarius inspires you to connect with friends today, Aquarius! Watch out for confusion about money this afternoon. It’s a great evening to network!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon is in Sagittarius today, Pisces, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation—but you’re not sure how you want to be seen by the world at this time. Take it slow and trust your gut. The spotlight is on you tonight!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, Aries, inspiring you to travel or take on a new study. You’re in the mood to day dream for most of today, so double check for your keys, phone, and wallet because you’re feeling sleepy and forgetful!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Sagittarius encourages you to sit with your most complicated emotions today—a breakthrough is coming, but only if you don’t run away from your problems, dear Taurus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your opposite sign Sagittarius today, Gemini, finding you focused on your relationships! Just watch out for misunderstandings this afternoon. Big emotions swell tonight!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Sagittarius lights a fire under your butt to get work done today, Cancer. Watch out for confusion around scheduling! Big feelings about your routine or day job pop up this evening.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, Leo, finding you in a playful mood! It’s a dreamy day to connect on a deep and intimate level with someone—just don’t totally check out from reality!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the home and family sector of your chart today, and while you’re feeling pangs of nostalgia this afternoon, you’re ready to get cozy with loved ones tonight.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Sagittarius activates the communication sector of your chart today, Libra, and so much talk is taking place. Just watch out for misunderstandings in the afternoon!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the financial sector of your chart today, Scorpio. There’s a creative and generous energy in air—make good use of it!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius! The moon symbolizes comfort and security, and today it’s important that you connect with what your needs are—and ask for what you want!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your psychic abilities are especially activated today, thanks to the moon in Sagittarius connecting with dreamy Neptune and expansive Jupiter. Do something to help you feel grounded; make time to be alone.

