Daily Horoscopes: January 31, 2019

The moon in Sagittarius makes a harmonious connection with Mars at 12:50 AM to boost our energy, and Saturn connects with Neptune at 9:21 AM to create an inspiring mood. We feel grounded today but there’s magic in the air, too. The moon meets sweet Venus at 12:35 PM and we’re feeling affectionate. The moon connects with Uranus at 5:33 PM, finding us craving freedom. The moon enters Capricorn at 7:47 PM, and we’re focused on taking care of ourselves in practical, time-tested ways.



All times EST.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Your ruling planet Saturn connects with whimsical Neptune today, and it’s a marvelous time to make your dreams come true. You’re a manifestation machine right now! Ask for help if you need it—community is where it’s at.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your ruling planet Neptune connects with Saturn today, and this is a fantastic time for you to network and share ideas—fantasy becomes reality! The moon enters Capricorn, asking you to reflect on your hopes and dreams for the future.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your wild imagination pays off today as dreamy Neptune mingles with serious Saturn. The moon enters Capricorn and finds you standing in the spotlight—if you’ve been working hard, rewards are coming.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Serious Saturn and dreamy Neptune work together to bring you inspiring social connections today. The moon enters fellow earth sign Capricorn, asking you to think about long-term plans.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

People think you have a hard time being a serious person since you know so many good jokes—how foolish of them! Saturn, the planet of hard work, knows that good humor stems from deep intelligence, and as Saturn connects with Neptune today, your wit is especially wacky.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

An inspiring conversation arrives that will be beneficial to your partnerships, thanks to the planet of reality, Saturn, mingling with the planet of fantasy, Neptune. The moon enters Capricorn this evening, asking you and your partners to reflect on fairness.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

You’re smoothing over difficult situations today, thanks to serious Saturn and dreamy Neptune—two unlikely allies working together! The moon enters Capricorn tonight, encouraging you to focus on your chores.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Saturn, the planet of commitment, gets a moment with Neptune, a planet that can’t be pinned down, today, creating an absolutely whimsical, magical vibe in your relationships—things are feeling fantastical!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Serious Saturn and dreamy Neptune connect, and their combined influence helps you manage difficultly at home or in your day job using your creative, intuitive abilities.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The planet of structure, Saturn, mingles with the planet of fantasy, Neptune, today, making for a very creative energy. This is especially conducive for Scorpios having deep conversations—what will you learn under this intriguing combination of planetary energies?

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Security isn’t a word you ponder often, Sagittarius—you have faith that things will work out. But sometimes, you do feel a bit misty-eyed when reflecting on the concept of home and feeling rooted and secure. Today, you find a sense of security about what you have and where you are.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your ruling planet Saturn connects with dreamy Neptune this morning, creating a wonderfully supportive and empathetic vibe around communication. The moon enters your sign tonight, encouraging you to get in touch with your emotions.

