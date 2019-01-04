Daily Horoscopes: January 5, 2019

The moon in Capricorn meets with serious Saturn at 1:32 PM—it’s a no-nonsense vibe. Creativity flows as the moon and dreamy Neptune connect at 6:02 PM. A solar eclipse in Capricorn is here at 8:28 PM! Read your horoscope below to find out what that means for you.



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

It’s an important day—a solar eclipse in your sign is here and you’re undergoing a major change. The energy is emotional and exhausting, and you’re in no mood for bullshit. Don’t make any commitments today—you’re making big plans, but you need a minute to settle into the new you.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Eclipses bring to light issues we previously couldn’t—or didn’t want—to see. Don’t look outside of yourself during this solar eclipse in Capricorn for answers. Your inner voice and the messages brought to you in dreams will say all you need to know.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

A big change in your social life is on the way, thanks to today’s eclipse in Capricorn. You may make some emotional goodbyes—or, maybe you’ll just ghost. Either way, be gentle with yourself!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

An intense solar eclipse in earth sign Capricorn arrives today, activating the sector of your chart that rules your career. You’re ready for a change when it comes to your work. Your reputation is on your mind—and you want to leave an important and lasting impact on the world.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s solar eclipse in fellow earth sign Capricorn brings a big change in thinking for you, Taurus. Something you always believed in now might not be so true to you anymore. It’s time to open your mind to new ideas.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

This is an emotionally intense eclipse for you, Gemini. Don’t hold back your tears. This solar eclipse in Capricorn promises a fresh start, but you need to stay present with your feelings and be open to transformation!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A major shift in your relationships is taking place thanks to today’s solar eclipse in your opposite sign Capricorn. You may feel uncertain about what will come next, but a new beginning is here.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

A big change to your daily routine, at work and in your personal life, arrives with the solar eclipse in Capricorn. This is a fantastic time to kick a bad habit or engage in a healthy new habit!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

A big shift in your love life and around your creative projects comes today thanks to the solar eclipse in fellow earth sign Capricorn. The energy today asks that you be realistic—but open minded.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Creating a warm home for yourself is important to you—but it hasn’t always been easy. Today’s Capricorn solar eclipse brings a turning point in your home and family life, and it’s crucial you set and maintain boundaries.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You hate being out of the information loop, Scorpio! Today’s solar eclipse in Capricorn will catch you up on everything you need to know. A change in perspective is coming.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The energy is heavy today, thanks to the Capricorn solar eclipse. Focus on setting boundaries, especially around money and your time. Energy and resources are major themes.

