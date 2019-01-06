Daily Horoscopes: January 7, 2019

The moon in Capricorn connects with lovely Venus at 1:20 AM, creating a sensual vibe, before the moon enters cool air sign Aquarius at 1:46 AM. Venus enters fiery, adventurous Sagittarius at 6:19 AM. The moon connects with action planet Mars at 10:42 AM, encouraging us to tackle our goals.



All times EST.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Venus, the planet of love and money, enters Sagittarius today, finding you in a shier mood than usual—and really valuing your sleep! Luckily, your intuition about cash and relationships will get a big boost.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Sweet, sexy Venus enters fun fire sign Sagittarius and finds you in the mood to spend time with friends, meet new people, and share ideas. The Moon enters your sign today, encouraging you to focus on self-care.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters Aquarius today, finding you craving time alone and taking naps. Your intuition gets a boost, too. Venus enters Sagittarius, bringing good vibes to your career!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Aquarius this morning, and you’re in the mood to network! Venus enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, bringing you good news from faraway places and inspiring you to travel.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

You’re focused on your career and reputation today, Taurus, thanks to the moon entering Aquarius. Your ruling planet Venus enters Sagittarius, making sex and intimacy—as well as money (especially debts and taxes!)—big themes for you at this time.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius this morning inspiring you to travel and study. However, romance is certainly on your mind, too, as Venus enters your opposite sign Sagittarius and brings blessings to the relationship sector of your chart!

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Aquarius today, encouraging you to open up to change. Venus enters Sagittarius inspiring you to focus on your beauty routine and finding you running into crushes as you get through your errands.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your focus turns to your relationships today as the moon enters your opposite sign Aquarius. Venus enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, bringing good vibes to your love life and boosting your creativity!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Aquarius inspiring you to get organized, Virgo. You’re eager to beautify your home as lovely Venus enters Sagittarius.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius illuminating the creativity and romance sector of your chart! Your ruling planet Venus enters Sagittarius bringing messages of love your way!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Aquarius, finding you reflecting on issues concerning your home, family, and on an emotional level, your boundaries. Venus enters Sagittarius bringing financial blessings!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Aquarius this morning, bringing plenty of communication your way. Venus enters your sign, finding you feeling especially charming and flirtatious! Love is in the air. Don’t undervalue yourself and your talents!

