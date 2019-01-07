Daily Horoscopes: January 8, 2019

The moon in Aquarius makes a helpful connection with lucky Jupiter at 4:44 AM, creating an abundant energy! Just watch out for arguments and impulsive actions today as communication planet Mercury clashes with combative Mars at 5:05 AM.



Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the financial sector of your chart, and while money is on your mind, deeper issues like self-worth are also bubbling up. Being firm about your boundaries is important today. Watch out for an argument at home.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius! Stay present with your emotions. It may be easy to get carried away in an argument today as communication planet Mercury squares off with combative Mars; however, an opportunity to put words into action could come, too.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Be gentle with yourself today, Pisces! You’re very sensitive to the energies around you and may need more sleep or alone time than usual today. Be careful about impulsive spending and arguments around money, too.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the sector of your chart that rules your friendships and communities, finding you eager to network. Your ruling planet Mars clashes with communication planet Mercury this morning—think before you speak!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation today, Taurus. You’re intuition is sharp, so pay close attention to what your inner voice tells you today.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, Gemini, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules higher learning and travel. Keep your impatience in check today, as your ruling planet Mercury clashes with fiery Mars.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

You’re in a sensitive mood today, and the moon in Aquarius has you focused on deep issues like sex and death. Make time to sit with yourself as you move through big changes. Watch out for combative energy around communication.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Your focus is on your relationships today, Leo, thanks to the moon in your opposite sign Aquarius. You’re eager to get things in motion today, but too much rushing could prove very stressful at this time.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You’re a master of working through messes and awkward situations, today especially. You’re feeling energized, but you may also be in a more combative mood than usual due to your ruling planet clashing with Mars.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, Libra, illuminating the romance and creativity sector of your chart. You’re in the mood to have fun, but watch out for argumentative partners today!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

You’re in a private mood today, and your fuse is short. Your ruling planet Mars squares off with Mercury, making for some tense communications, especially concerning your work, schedule, or even your personal habits.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Feeling valued and appreciated is important to you, Sagittarius. You might snap at someone who doesn’t understand how amazing you are today.

