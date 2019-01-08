Daily Horoscopes: January 9, 2019

The moon in Aquarius makes a helpful connection with electric Uranus at 11:53 AM sparking brilliant ideas. The moon enters dreamy Pisces at 2:44 PM boosting our intuition, but watch out for a boost in cravings this evening as the moon squares off with Venus at 8:09 PM. Letting someone know they are appreciated is a lovely way to work today’s energy.



All times EST.

Videos by VICE

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Exciting shifts take place at home today! The moon enters Pisces this afternoon illuminating the communication sector of your chart. Your intuition is sharp tonight, and you’re making some interesting realizations.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Exciting conversations take place today! Your focus turns to finances as the moon enters Pisces this afternoon. You know what you’re worth—ask for it!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Unexpected shifts take place today, but your intuition is sharp! The moon enters your sign this afternoon, encouraging you to focus on self love. You’re ready to ask for what you need this evening.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

It’s an especially exciting day in your social life! Brilliant ideas are born. But, you do get tired later on. The moon enters Pisces and you’re feeling sleepy and sensitive, so catch up on rest.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Exciting ideas are shared today and your intuition is especially sharp! The moon enters Pisces this afternoon, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules friendship, and it’s a fantastic evening to connect deeply with people who inspire you.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Excitement is in the air, especially when it comes to school, travel, and your social life. You’re meeting interesting people and sharing cutting edge ideas! Your focus shifts to your career as the moon enters Pisces.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces this afternoon, encouraging you to look at the big picture. You’re sorting out big plans and trying to figure out what’s most important for you to accomplish.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Exciting plans will be made today, Leo! You and your partners are in an adventurous mood. The moon enters Pisces this afternoon, highlighting issues around intimacy and your sex life. Deep conversations about your desires take place.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in Aquarius for most of today, encouraging you to get organized. But, your focus shifts when the moon enters Pisces and illuminates the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging connection in your partnerships.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

What an exciting day! You’re running into thrilling people and sharing the most inspiring ideas. You’re ready to leave the past where it belongs. The moon enters Pisces encouraging you to move towards transformation.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

It’s a fantastic day to get things organized at home and at work, Scorpio. Later this afternoon, the moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring a romantic and creative energy!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

An exciting energy flows around lunch time, reach out to a crush! Watch out for some surprising news. The moon enters Pisces later this afternoon, finding you in a nostalgic mood.

What’s in the stars for you in January? Read your monthly horoscope here.



Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.