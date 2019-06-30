Daily Horoscopes: July 1, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Gemini squares off with dreamy Neptune at 2:04 AM, and it’s hard to stay down-to-earth—let your imagination flow. The moon meets sweet Venus at 5:48 PM, creating a peaceful atmosphere and putting us in a flirty mood—cute! Action planet Mars enters fierce fire sign Leo at 7:20 PM, boosting our bravery and inspiring us to stand our ground and know our worth. Leo rules the heart, so fight for what you love. The moon enters intuitive water sign Cancer at 9:24 PM, and a new beginning is on the way.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Action planet Mars enters Leo, revving up the financial sector of your chart and inspiring you to get what you need in business and in life. You know your worth, and Mars in Leo finds you boldly asking for what you need. The moon enters your sign and you can feel a fresh start is around the corner!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Mars enters your sign today, Leo, empowering you to stand up for what you believe in! You might be more confrontational than usual at this time, but you’re also feeling a boost in energy and strength. Just be sure to catch up on rest as the moon enters Cancer.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Mars enters Leo, strongly activating your intuitive abilities. Be especially gentle with yourself as you try to get more rest—you’re feeling wired, Virgo! Keep your dream journey nearby. The moon enters Cancer, inspiring you to network and share ideas.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

You always have time and energy to socialize, Libra, but you’re especially eager to network as Mars enters Leo! You’ve always been popular, but you’re especially so right now. Your focus also shifts to your career and reputation as the moon enters Cancer.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Action planet Mars enters Leo, revving up the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation—but you’re also in the moon to travel and learn new things as the moon enters fellow water sign Cancer.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Mars enters fellow fire sign Leo, finding you itching to travel and have new experiences. Exciting new doors are opening, Sagittarius! Just make time to sit with your emotions, too, as the moon enters sensitive water sign Cancer.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Mars enters Leo, empowering you to cut off what no longer serves you and energizing you to pay off debts. The moon enters Cancer, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and a brilliant new beginning is on the way—even if the first steps of this fresh start are rocky and emotional.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Mars enters Leo, energizing the relationship sector of your chart, Aquarius! Your partners are more aggressive than usual and the moon enters Cancer, finding you in a sensitive mood. A new start is around the corner, but first, you have to let go of the past.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Action planet Mars enters Leo, inspiring you to get organized and tackle your to-do list. The moon enters fellow water sign Cancer, and you can feel a new beginning coming, one that will lead you to greater joy, creativity, and love!

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your ruling planet Mars enters Leo, energizing you to have fun! The romance and creativity sector of your chart is revved up, but you’re also in the mood to connect with home and family as the moon enters Cancer. Big changes around these themes are on the way, Aries.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Action planet Mars enters Leo, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career and reputation, giving you all the fire you need to tackle your goals. Rewards are on the way, Taurus! It’s a lovely time to socialize as the moon enters Cancer. Some drama may unfold, but a new friend circle is coming soon, too!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Warrior planet Mars enters Leo, lighting up the communication sector of your chart and bringing news your way! You’re feeling energized to discuss something big, Gemini. Money is also on your mind as the moon enters Cancer. A new journey concerning finances, worth, and value begins soon.

