Daily Horoscopes: July 10, 2019

The moon enters mysterious water sign Scorpio at 5:29 AM, inspiring our inner detectives, especially as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde at 12:48 PM and Mars at 3:20 PM. We’re bravely exploring the deep! The moon opposes wild card Uranus at 4:21 PM, bringing surprises, and a gentle energy flows as the moon connects with sweet Venus at 9:29 PM.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters fellow water sign Scorpio, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart, and the mood is exciting as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars. Just watch out for drama as the moon opposes Uranus. Things even out and you’re feeling cute as the moon connects with Venus.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart, and the universe asks that you make your boundaries clear as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars. Surprises pop up as the moon opposes Uranus, but soothing energy flows as it connects with Venus.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, and plenty of talk takes place as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars. Keep your cool and stay flexible! The moon opposes Uranus, bringing surprising information, and connects with Venus, inspiring a gentle energy in your social life.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Scorpio, lighting up the financial sector of your chart—but there’s more than money is on your mind as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars, finding you irritated with things in your community. The moon opposes Uranus, creating a challenging energy of instability, but the moon connects with your ruling planet Venus, encouraging a gentle vibe.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters your sign today Scorpio, encouraging you to make time for self care. This means slowing down and creating boundaries for yourself in your personal life as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars. Surprises in your relationships pop up as the moon opposes Uranus, but optimistic energy flows as it connects with Venus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters Scorpio, asking you to slow down, but you’re eager to make plans as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars. Don’t jump into anything just yet. The moon opposes Uranus, bringing surprises, but a gentle energy flows as it connects with Venus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Scorpio, inspiring you to connect with friends, and intriguing ideas are shared as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars. Unexpected drama pops up as the moon opposes Uranus, but a gentler energy flows as the moon connects with romantic Venus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Scorpio, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules worldly success. The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars, stirring up tension in your relationships, and unexpected surprises arrive as the moon opposes your ruling planet Uranus. A gentler energy flows as the moon connects with Venus.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters water sign Scorpio, inspiring you break out of your usual routine as the moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars. Surprising news arrives as it opposes electric Uranus, but the mood is gentle as it connects with charming, flirtatious Venus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Scorpio, finding you in an intense mood—don’t avoid the emotions that come up; use the energy created by the moon’s square with Mercury retrograde and Mars to express them instead! Surprises concerning money arrive as the moon opposes Uranus, but a gentle, nurturing energy flows as it connects with Venus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters your opposite sign Scorpio, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars, creating tension. Take action, but keep things flexible! The moon opposes Uranus, bringing unexpected surprises in your partnerships, and connects with your ruling planet Venus, creating a gentle energy for communication.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Scorpio, encouraging you to kick a bad habit. The moon squares off with Mercury retrograde and Mars, testing your patience—be mindful about what you say. The moon opposes Uranus, bringing flashes of psychic insight, and connects with Venus, inspiring a generous atmosphere.

