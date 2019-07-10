Daily Horoscopes: July 11, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The sun connects with Neptune at 12:32 AM, creating a dreamy energy that’s perfect for practicing your psychic abilities. The moon in Scorpio connects with Saturn at 11:41 AM, encouraging boundaries and maturity—hold on to that sense of grounded confidence as Mars squares off with Uranus at 1:59 PM, bringing annoyances. That said, we’re eager for freedom and this is an exciting time to take a risk, so long as you remember that Mercury is retrograde. The moon connects with Neptune at 2:28 PM and the sun at 3:33 PM, encouraging empathy and confidence, and the moon connects with power planet Pluto at 8:28 PM, encouraging us to face the unknown.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The sun connects with Neptune, bringing you inspiration and intriguing opportunities. Action plant Mars squares off with electric Uranus, bringing shake-ups to your social life and finances. You’re eager to do your own thing—so do it!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The sun connects with Neptune, creating a wonderfully healing energy. Make time for rest and meditation. Brilliant ideas are born and risks are made as Mars squares off with Uranus, and a rebellious mood is in the air.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The sun connects with Neptune, creating a beautifully empathetic and creative energy in your relationships. Action planet Mars squares off with wildcard Uranus, bringing surprises, but an impatient energy may also arrive. Don’t over-do the coffee today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The atmosphere is creative and gentle as the sun connects with Neptune, and surprises arrive as action planet Mars squares off with electric Uranus. A brilliant eureka moment arrives—but so could some annoyances!

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The sun connects with Neptune, bringing inspiring connections, a healing atmosphere, and a boost in creativity—however, your ruling planet Mars squares off with Uranus, bringing some unexpected shifts in your relationships.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The sun connects with Neptune, creating a dreamy atmosphere that’s lovely for healing, but plenty of surprises arrive today, too, as Mars squares off with Uranus. Keep your plans flexible!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The sun connects with Neptune, inspiring a gentle and empathetic energy for communication between you and your partners—but watch out for impulsive behavior and even some annoyances as action planet Mars squares off with wildcard Uranus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The sun’s connection with dreamy Neptune makes it a fantastic day for creativity. Keep your schedule loose, dear Aquarius! Sudden inspiration will find you needing flexibility. Just watch out for impulsivity, especially in your relationships as Mars squares off with your ruling planet Uranus.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The sun connects with your ruling planet Neptune, creating a whimsically romantic energy! But watch out for unexpected changes in your schedule and impulsive communications as Mars squares off with wildcard Uranus.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The mood is dreamy as the sun connects with Neptune, inspiring you to meditate and journal. A healing energy flows, but your ruling planet Mars squares off with Uranus, which may find you more impulsive than usual!

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The sun connects with Neptune, creating an especially empathetic energy for communication, but watch out for unexpected shifts at home as Mars squares off with Uranus. You’re inspired to take a risk!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

It’s a powerful day for creativity at work as the sun connects with Neptune. Your powers of manifestation are especially active! Just watch out for inconveniences as Mars squares off with Uranus. Surprising news also arrives. Trust your intuition today, dear Gemini!

