Daily Horoscopes: July 12, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters adventurous fire sign Sagittarius at 11:05 AM, encouraging us to plan a new journey and learn something new, especially as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde at 5:33 PM. Take things slow and watch out for miscommunications and misunderstandings. Now’s the time to daydream and be flexible, not set things in stone.

Videos by VICE

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius, inspiring you to reflect on your daily routines and rituals, and while this is a good time to reflect on your habits, don’t get too stressed about organizing things just yet—Mercury is retrograde! The moon and Mercury connect today, asking you to play around with ideas concerning your budget and schedule.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius today, finding you in an especially romantic and creative mood! Watch out for chance encounters with people from your past as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules home and family. You’re in a nostalgic mood as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde. Make time to slow down and reconnect with people from your past today.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the communication sector of your chart, but watch out for misunderstandings since Mercury is retrograde! The moon connects with Mercury retrograde today, encouraging you to reconsider some ideas.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Sagittarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules finances, and connects with Mercury retrograde, asking you to rethink your budgeting strategy. Shifts are taking place in your career—it’s time to reconsider how you manage things!

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon enters your sign today, Sagittarius! Make time for self care: plan your next trip, eat a fantastic meal, spend time with friends. It’s a great time to reconnect with people or revisit a favorite spot as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters Sagittarius, asking you to slow down. Make time to listen to your inner voice as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde. It’s a great time for a massage or healing modalities that help you relax and get grounded into your body.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Sagittarius and lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. Watch out for the old friends you may run into as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde! Make time to reconnect.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon enters fire sign Sagittarius and ignites the sector of your chart that rules worldly success! You’re eager to step into the spotlight, but as the moon connects with Mercury retrograde, you’re asked to rethink your plans and your schedule—and watch out for traffic.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters fellow fire sign Sagittarius, inspiring you to embark on an adventure—but watch out for delays and miscommunications since Mercury is retrograde! The moon connects with Mercury today, asking you to take time to rethink your stance on something.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon enters Sagittarius today, a sign that loves new experiences—are you open to something new? The moon connects with Mercury retrograde, asking you to reexamine your feelings. Stay flexible!

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters your opposite sign Sagittarius and lights up the relationship sector of your chart today, and connects with your ruling planet Mercury, inspiring you to connect with others. However, keep it light and don’t get bogged down by the details since Mercury is retrograde.

What’s in the stars for you in July? Read your monthly horoscope here.

Want these horoscopes sent straight to your inbox? Click here to sign up for the newsletter.