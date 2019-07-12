Daily Horoscopes: July 13, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in fiery Sagittarius connects with action planet Mars at 12:10 AM, inspiring confidence and boosting our energy. The moon meets lucky planet Jupiter at 4:11 PM, encouraging growth. The moon squares off with hazy Neptune at 9:31 PM—find ways to stay grounded and don’t let your imagination run away from you! If you’re feeling insecure or paranoid, remember that Mercury is retrograde and things are up in the air. Stay flexible.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon in Sagittarius finds you in a busy mood, running errands and getting work done, and a productive energy around money arrives as the moon connects with Mars. The moon also meets Jupiter, bringing luck your way! Just watch out for confusing emotions and frustrations concerning scheduling as the moon squares Neptune—keep an open mind and a flexible schedule.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius connects with Mars, boosting your energy levels! The moon also meets Jupiter, bringing fun, flirtation, and creativity your way. But sensitive emotions arise as the moon squares Neptune—be gentle with yourself! Tap into your artistic side to make the best of today.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Sagittarius connects with fiery Mars and meets lucky Jupiter, creating a whirlwind energy at home—it’s an exciting time to move or redecorate! But watch out for tricky emotions as the moon squares Neptune. That said, this could also play out as being romantic! Just stay grounded.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the communication sector of your chart and brings you exciting social connection as it contacts with Mars. Big news arrives as the moon meets Jupiter, but watch out for confusion around making plans as the moon squares hazy Neptune.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Sagittarius lights up the financial sector of your chart today and you’re eager to get things done at work as the moon connects with Mars. Abundant energy flows as the moon meets Jupiter—just watch out for sensitive emotions as the squares Neptune! That said, the energy could also play out as being quite romantic—cute! Stay flexible.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon is in your sign today, Sagittarius! It’s a wonderful day for self care. As the moon connects with Mars, treat yourself to a trip somewhere new, but make space to hold any sensitive or nostalgic emotions that pop as the moon meets your ruling planet Jupiter and squares Neptune.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Sagittarius asks you to slow down today, but even as you meditate or nap, you can expect many emotions to be stirred up as the moon connects with Mars and Jupiter. It’s a great time to do some journaling—just watch out for communication issues as the moon squares Neptune.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s an exciting day to connect with friends as the moon in fun fire sign Sagittarius meets with Mars and Jupiter—however, the moon also squares Neptune, asking you to check in with yourself on issues concerning confidence, cash, and security. Don’t hang out with people who you feel uncomfortable around!

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Sagittarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your career, and it’s an exciting day to push projects forward as the moon connects with Mars and meets Jupiter. However, the moon squares Neptune, asking you to slow down and trust your intuition. Remember that Mercury is retrograde and things won’t be hammered out for a while.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Sagittarius today and connects with your ruling planet Mars, inspiring you to embark on a fantastic journey. Lucky opportunities arrive as the moon meets Jupiter, but keep your plans flexible and get plenty of rest as the moon squares hazy Neptune.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon is in Sagittarius, a sign that’s all about freedom—find yours by revisiting repressed emotions. Healthy ways to heal your anger can be accessed as the moon connects with Mars. If you have a hard time figuring out your emotions, the moon’s meeting with lucky Jupiter today will make them very clear for you. Just watch out for confusion about what’s important to you and the people you’re connecting with as the moon clashes with Neptune.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in your opposite sign Sagittarius today, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your relationships. Exciting conversations arrive as the moon connects with Mars, and an over-the-top energy takes place as the moon meets the planet of abundance, Jupiter. Watch out for confusion about your career or professional life as the moon clashes with Neptune.

