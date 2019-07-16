Daily Horoscopes: July 17, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



It’s a tough time for lovers as sweet Venus opposes strict Saturn at 1:34 AM—the mood is grumpy, and nothing is good enough! Take a step back from whatever is making you pouty. Harness the energy for good; use it to get clear on your boundaries. Don’t ask for a favor today. The moon enters Aquarius at 5:19 AM, inspiring an inventive mood. The moon opposes Mercury retrograde at 7:39 AM, creating a chatty energy, but keep in mind that not all plans or ideas will stick. The moon squares off with Uranus at 5:54 PM, bringing surprises.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Venus opposes Saturn, creating a heavy energy in your relationships. It feels difficult to relate and an energy of rejection is in the air. The moon enters Aquarius, opposes Mercury retrograde, and squares off with Uranus, asking you to get clear on your boundaries and finding you eager to take an unexpected action.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Venus opposes Saturn and it’s easy to fall into a crappy mood. Make sure you get plenty of rest. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the relationship sector of your chart, and surprising conversations arrive as it opposes Mercury retrograde and squares off with Uranus.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Venus opposes Saturn and the energy is low in your social life. Watch out for bad moods. You’re not in the mood to compromise. The moon enters Aquarius and as it opposes Mercury retrograde and squares off with Uranus, you find yourself inspired to totally rearrange things.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Your ruling planet Venus opposes taskmaster Saturn, creating a heavy energy that’s difficult for getting your way. But some unexpected flirtation and creative inspiration arrives as the moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, opposes Mercury retrograde, and squares off with Uranus.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Sweet Venus opposes cranky Saturn, and communication is rough today. Don’t ask for favors. The moon enters Aquarius, inspiring you to focus on your home and personal life, but watch out for surprises as it opposes Mercury retrograde and squares off with Uranus.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Venus opposes Saturn and the vibe is very no-fun. It’s not your kind of day! Rejection is in the air, and people are having a hard time thinking big. Be smart about your spending, Sagittarius. The moon enters Aquarius, bringing surprising information your way as it opposes Mercury retrograde and squares off with wildcard Uranus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Venus opposes your ruling planet Saturn, creating a heavy energy in your relationships. Responsibility is an important theme today. The moon enters Aquarius, bringing your focus to money, and opposes Mercury retrograde and squares off with Uranus, so expect surprises!

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Venus opposes your ruling planet Saturn, and the energy is heavy. Plan a cute date or important business meeting for another day. The moon enters your sign, Aquarius, opposes Mercury retrograde, and squares off with Uranus, finding you gathering information and taking unexpected action.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Venus opposes Saturn, creating a heavy energy today—rejection is in the air. Take a nap, Pisces! The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules solitude and rest. The moon also opposes Mercury retrograde and squares off with Uranus, bringing a shift to your schedule.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Gentle Venus opposes taskmaster Saturn, and rejection is in the air. Take it slow today, Aries! The moon enters Aquarius, lighting up the friendship sector of your chart, and opposes Mercury retrograde and squares off with Uranus, bringing unexpected surprises.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your ruling planet Venus opposes taskmaster Saturn, creating a grumpy energy, especially in communication. The moon enters Aquarius, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your career, and it opposes Mercury retrograde and squares off with Uranus, bringing unexpected information your way and finding you eager to make changes.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Finances may be strained as Venus opposes Saturn—it’s not the day to spend lavishly. The moon enters fellow air sign Aquarius, inspiring you to go on a new adventure, and surprising news arrives as it opposes Mercury retrograde and squares off with Uranus.

