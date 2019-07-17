Daily Horoscopes: July 18, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in cool Aquarius opposes fiery Mars at 1:50 AM, finding us in a passionate—or confrontational!—mood. The moon connects with Jupiter at 11:53 AM, bringing good luck, and romance and creative inspiration flow as sweet Venus connects with dreamy Neptune at 2:03 PM. It’s a wonderful time to fall in love!

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

A confrontation concerning money, resources, or values arrives as the moon in cool Aquarius opposes fiery warrior planet Mars. However, the moon’s connection with Jupiter will bring blessings your way. A whimsical and romantic energy flows as Venus connects with Neptune. It’s a fantastic time to party, make art, or make out!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the relationship sector of your chart—but watch out for arguments as the moon opposes fiery Mars. The moon also connects with Jupiter, bringing romance your way, and Venus connects with Neptune, creating a beautiful energy for bonding and sharing emotions.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

You love to stay busy, but as the moon in Aquarius clashes with Mars, finish what you’ve started instead of adding more to your schedule. The moon connects with Jupiter, asking you to dive deep into your emotions. A whimsically romantic atmosphere arrives as Venus connects with Neptune!

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius, finding you in a flirtatious mood—but watch out for drama as it opposes Mars. The moon connects with Jupiter, bringing lots of talk. Your ruling planet Venus connects with Neptune, creating a dreamy, artistic atmosphere.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in Aquarius illuminates the sector of your chart that rules home and family, but you’re feeling pressure from work as the moon opposes Mars. The moon connects with Jupiter, bringing good luck around money. Romance flows and fantastic opportunities arrive as Venus connects with mystical Neptune.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the communication sector of your chart today, but watch out for arguments as the moon opposes Mars. The moon connects with your ruling planet Jupiter, inspiring you to get something off your chest, and it’s a lovely time to bond and discuss emotions as sweet Venus connects with empathetic Neptune.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aquarius lights up the financial sector of your chart today, and you’re confronting issues concerning cash or resources as it opposes Mars. Trust your intuition as the moon connects with Jupiter. Lovely Venus connects with dreamy Neptune, creating an empathetic energy for communication; it’s a fantastic time to bond with someone you care about.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon is in your sign today, Aquarius! Make time for self care, especially as the moon opposes cranky Mars. Fun with friends arrives as the moon connects with Jupiter. Venus connects with Neptune, bringing a big boost in creativity, especially at work.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

The moon in Aquarius encourages you to get more rest, even though you may find yourself very busy as the moon opposes Mars. The moon connects with Jupiter, stirring up big emotions, and sweet Venus connects with your ruling planet Neptune, making this an over-the-top and whimsical time for creativity and romance.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Your focus is on your social life today as the moon spends time in Aquarius—just watch your temper as the moon opposes your ruling planet Mars! Exciting opportunities arrive as the moon connects with lucky Jupiter. Venus connects with Neptune, creating a dreamy atmosphere that’s lovely for bonding with others, personal healing, and focusing on your spiritual practices.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Your career is on your mind today thanks to the moon in Aquarius, and you’re having intense feelings about it as the moon opposes warrior Mars and connects with lucky Jupiter. You’re ready to make things happen! It’s a dreamy day in your social life as sweet Venus connects with mystical Neptune.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon is in fellow air sign Aquarius today, inspiring you to try something different—just watch out for arguments as it opposes Mars. The moon’s connection with Jupiter will do your relationships good. Sexy Venus connects with dreamy Neptune and romance flows and it’s a brilliant time for your career and finances, too!

