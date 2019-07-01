Daily Horoscopes: July 2, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in nurturing water sign Cancer connects with wildcard Uranus at 7:26 AM, inspiring us to do something new…and new is the theme for today thanks to the solar eclipse in Cancer—a super charged new moon!—at 3:16 PM. Themes concerning family, safety, protection, boundaries, intuition, and nurturing are in the air. Change is hard when you’re clinging to the past, so let go. A portal is opening, and new opportunities are here. Sometimes when things are so new, it’s scary because it’s unfamiliar or we don’t have a sense of control. Sit with these emotions now instead of repressing them. This is an amazingly creative time—what do you want to pull into your life? Make time to rest as you imagine new possibilities.

All times ET.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

There’s a solar eclipse in your sign today, Cancer! Because you’re ruled by the moon, this is an especially transformative period for you. Your crab shell gets a total make over and your spirit is reborn. The old you was great—but the new you is here to lead you to your destiny.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

Today’s solar eclipse in Cancer is a major moment of psychic reawakening for you, Leo. Watch out for the messages that come in your dreams. Something you could never understand or put your finger on is made clear now.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Big drama in your social life arrives thanks to today’s eclipse in water sign Cancer—but a special, new circle of friends also enters the picture. Eclipses aren’t the time to impose your will, but they are a good time for meditation, praying, dreaming, and wishing.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Today’s eclipse in creative water sign Cancer heralds a brilliant new beginning in your career—even though it might be scary that you don’t know exactly what will come next. Surrender to the unknown and you will be rewarded, Libra.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today’s eclipse in fellow water sign Cancer brings you a perspective you never thought you’d consider. New information is here. If you’re abroad or in school, this is an especially powerful moment for transformation. A spiritual renewal has arrived.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Today’s solar eclipse in Cancer is deeply sensitive for you, Sagittarius. This is a powerful time to process emotions and let go of the past. It’s a perfect occasion to pay off a debt and wipe the slate clean.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Today’s solar eclipse in your opposite sign Cancer is major for your relationships, Capricorn. Fated partnerships begin, but other relationships will have to go—especially if they aren’t serving your higher good.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

Today’s solar eclipse in Cancer activates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals, bringing a great change in your habits, day job, and schedule. Something big and new is here, Aquarius.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s solar eclipse in fellow water sign Cancer activates the sector of your chart that rules romance, creativity, and fun—and if you haven’t been having enough of these things, expect this eclipse to bring some shake-ups and drama! It’s time for a change, dear Pisces.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today’s solar eclipse in Cancer is sensitive and emotional for you, asking you to reconnect with your sense of home and family. It’s a powerful time to energetically cleanse your home—out with the old and in with the new! A big move is on the way.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s powerful solar eclipse in Cancer brings you a piece of information that stuns you—you won’t look at life the same way again, Taurus. A hugely transformative energy in communication is here.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

This is a major moment for your finances, Gemini, thanks to the solar eclipse in Cancer opening new doors to wealth and security—however, you have to be willing to let go of your old habits!

